Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News Reports Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah like a disparaging tweet to Republic TV from Pakistani...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah like a disparaging tweet to Republic TV from Pakistani lawyer who had earlier glorified terrorists attacking India

The hostility for PM Modi among scores of Indians such as Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah is so deep-rooted that they have no qualms in disregarding the contemptuous and outrageous allegations made by Pakistanis against India.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah like a tweet by a Pakistani user who hates on PM Modi and India
2

For some individuals, the momentous occasion of Narendra Modi ascension to the Prime Ministerial post severely and irredeemably impaired their understanding of patriotism and loyalty towards one’s nation. The hatred harboured by these individuals for PM Modi only intensified as the time went by. The animosity reached such epic proportions that hating Modi and by extension, anyone who espoused his ideology, became more important than standing by national interest.

Besides the Modi government, the Republic TV and its Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who has unabashedly stood on the side of national interest, have been the latest object of their ire for vigorously promoting nationalism and unsparingly calling out those who incite anarchy and pander to the anti-national forces.

Recently, two of such individuals who are still smarting PM Modi’s reelection in 2019 and Arnab Goswami’s growing prominence in the Indian media landscape, WSJ journalist Sadanand Dhume and former Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, ‘liked’ a disparaging tweet by a Pakistani barrister to Republic TV after the latter invited him on its show to debate on “Rift between India and Pakistan on the Spy issue as Two Pakistani officials from the embassy in Delhi expelled by India over spying”.

The Pakistani lawyer, Asad Rahim Khan, turned down the invitation offered by Republic TV and wished evil upon them to maintain peace between the two countries. “Thank you for your invitation. If I wanted to hear a fascist lunatic scream for war for an hour, I would listen to Joseph Goebbels’ old speeches. For the sake of peace between our countries, may your channel die a quick death,” Khan responded in an email to Republic TV.

Both, the invitation by the Republic TV and his scathing riposte was shared by Khan on his official Twitter account. The tweet was liked by WSJ journalist Dhume and politician Omar Abdullah, both of whom have a predilection for Pakistanis, along with many other Indians who held fervid ill-feeling for PM Modi and Arnab Goswami.

Asad Rahim Khan’s tweet (image courtesy: KnowTheNation)

For starters, it is profoundly ironical that a Pakistani is preaching sanctimonious sermons about peace between India and Pakistan to an Indian news channel, on a day when two Pakistani diplomats were caught red-handed indulging in espionage activities against India. Any reputable man from any other reputable country would have felt a modicum of embarrassment even responding to a news channel of a country against whom his fellow countrymen were caught spying, but Asad Rahim Khan, being a Pakistani, whose figurehead Prime Minister continues to whip up an anti-India frenzy on social media websites periodically, used the opportunity to seek grandstanding by laying claims to lofty ideals of envisioning peace between the two countries.

Secondly, Asad Rahim Khan is no proponent of peace and good-will as he would have us believe. Khan has glorified terrorism in Kashmir on more occasion than one. He had recently attempted to humanise the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo by characterising him as a ‘resister’, thereby lending legitimacy to the terror activities and violence he was involved in. Besides, Khan also described the Modi regime as ‘Fourth Reich’— a futuristic Nazi regime that had employed coronavirus to brutalise Kashmiris.

“Just as the Nazis exploited typhus, the Fourth Reich uses corona to brutalise Kashmiris, ravage healthcare and execute resisters like #RiyazNaikoo. The UN’s unprecedented OHCHR report seeks a Commission, its highest-level probe for global crises,” Khan tweeted in a post uploaded on May 7, 2020.

Khan’s tweet, courtesy: @knowthenation on Twitter

It appears that Khan was just recently stuck with the epiphany of having peace between India and Pakistan. Until May 7, 2020, Khan believed in ratcheting up the rhetoric against India and accusing it to be a modern-day Nazi regime that was bent on using coronavirus as a tool of repression against Kashmiris. It is pertinent to note that Khan Asad Khan drew on Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s allegations of fascism against India, notwithstanding Pakistan’s troubled history of having witnessed far more years of dictator rule than the rule of democracy.

In another tweet from 2019, Asad could not stop his inner Islamist from coming out in open. The day when the Supreme Court of India ended the protracted wrangling over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and handed over the vexed land to Hindus for building a magnificent Ram Temple, Asad posted a tweet criticising PM Modi, India and the Indian judiciary that he claimed upheld ‘Kar sevak militancy’.

“A PM that compares anti-Muslim massacres to killing puppies, a parliament that passes bills to cleanse Kashmir, and now a judiciary that upholds kar sevak militancy…Each branch of the Indian state is a tribute to Hindutva, and a vindication of Jinnah,” the tweet by Asad read.

Khan’s tweet (image courtesy: @knowthenation on Twitter)

However, the hostility for PM Modi among scores of Indians such as Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah is so deep-rooted that they have no qualms in disregarding the contemptuous and outrageous allegations made by Pakistanis against India. On the contrary, Dhume and Abdullah appeared to have revelled the denigratory remarks the Islamist Asad Khan made against the Indian News Channel. It didn’t matter to them that by expressing their approval with Asad’s response to the Republic TV, they were also supporting the Pakistani’s lawyer’s glorification of terrorists who are perpetually at war with India and threaten to disrupt the peace and sovereignty of the nation. Their hatred for PM Modi has blinded their responsibility towards the nation and caused them to take leave of their senses. It is time that they gain some semblance of sanity, and determine which side of the border do they truly belong!

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

The fake equivalence communists are trying to manufacture between Blacks of America and Muslims of India

Saket Suryesh -
The killing og Geoge Floyd in the USA by the cops and the subsequent riots have got the Communists in India to draw a false equivalence between blacks in USA and Muslims in India
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests

Relaxation fallout: Anti-CAA lobby to organise nationwide protests to demand the scrapping of UAPA, release of the anti-CAA rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The anti-CAA lobby has called to organise a mass protest movement titled 'Sab Yad Rakha Jaega' to mobilise support and corner government on the arrests of anti-CAA rioters

“Utna dimaag hota to comedian kyun banta”: Netizens roast comedian Vir Das for asking critics to not criticise comics unless they have written joke...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In what came across as the 'woke' version of asking people to walk a mile in someone's shoes before criticising them, Vir Das asked people who don't like jokes to not tell the comedians tha their jokes are lame unless they have written jokes themselves.

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

The fake equivalence communists are trying to manufacture between Blacks of America and Muslims of India

Saket Suryesh -
The killing og Geoge Floyd in the USA by the cops and the subsequent riots have got the Communists in India to draw a false equivalence between blacks in USA and Muslims in India
Read more
News Reports

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP president

OpIndia Staff -
The position of Delhi BJP Chief which was being handled by Manoj Tiwari has been handed over to Adesh Kumar Gupta
Read more
News Reports

Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah like a disparaging tweet to Republic TV from Pakistani lawyer who had earlier glorified terrorists attacking India

OpIndia Staff -
Asad Khan, the Pakistani lawyer, had earlier posted tweets glorifying terrorist Riyaz Naikoo as 'resister' and accusing the Indian government of brutalising Kashmiris through coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Advocate sends a legal notice against media outlet ‘Dabang Dunia’ for claiming Kunti committed adultery and hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
The advocate, Ashutosh Dubey, had sent a legal notice to Dabangduniya News Service for its report wherein it claimed Kunti from Mahabharata had an illicit affair after marriage, resulting in the birth of her sons
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Renowned doctor Chittaranjan Bhave succumbs to coronavirus, had waited 10 hours to get a bed

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Bhave, who had got tested positive for coronavirus had gone to the Raheja Hospital to get himself admitted but had to wait for 10 hours before he could get a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Union govt unveils three schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore to make India self-reliant in electronics manufacturing

OpIndia Staff -
Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad releases detailed guidelines about the three new initiatives to promote electronics manufacturing
Read more
News Reports

On Delhi govt’s recommendation, Delhi LG Anil Baijal grants early release to Jessica Lal murderer Manu Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Manu Sharma shot dead Jessica Lal on 30th April 1999.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 13-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped and raped by armed men in Sindh province

OpIndia Staff -
There have been many cases of abduction, rape, murder and forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh region.
Read more
News Reports

13 staffers at Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat test positive for Coronavirus, contacts being traced

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat sanitised after 13 employees working there test positive for coronavirus
Read more
Cricket

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh attacked over casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal, netizens demand apology

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of month old video clip has emerged on social media where cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen using a derogatory term for fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Read more

Connect with us

229,240FansLike
359,311FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com