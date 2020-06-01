There is a saying that the “ideal mind is the home of the devil.” Congress, being out of power from many states and the Center, has nothing much to do since the Lok Sabha elections 2014. Being one of the most hard-working Ministers, Smriti Irani has been on the receiving end of attacks since she became HRD Minister. After winning the Lok Sabha election in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi, the attacks increased by several folds. Now, All India Mahila Congress came up with a tweet in which they posted a photograph of posters asking questions from “lost” MP Smriti Irani.

The made-up allegations and questions against Smriti Irani

In the poster, Smriti Irani was blamed for not taking care of Amethi. The poster mentioned that she only came for two days since she won the election and that too for a few hours. The people of Amethi are suffering from Corona and they are scared. People have seen her playing Antakshari on Twitter. However, she does not have time to address the problems of Amethi. In the end, the poster satirically asked if Irani will only come to Amethi to give a shoulder to a dead (Smriti Irani especially went to Amethi to attend the funeral of BJP worker in 2019 few days after winning the election).

Series of tweets torn down all the allegations

Smriti Irani did not take the allegations lightly and posted a series of tweets providing information on what she has done in the last few months for Amethi and asked a few counter questions to Sonia Gandhi in the process.

In the first reply, she said that she has records of eight visits spread over 14 days in the last ten months. She counter-questioned Sonia Gandhi how many times she visited Rae Bareli since she won the 2019 elections.

आपको मुझसे इतनी मोहब्बत थी ये पता नहीं था .. चलें अब कुछ आपको भी हिसाब दिया जाए🙏8 महीने 10 बार 14 दिन का हिसाब है मेरे पास… लेकिन ये बताएँ सोनिया जी कितनी बार गयी इस दौरान अपने क्षेत्र में ? https://t.co/8pwANQbbG3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

She mentioned that she had worked simultaneously with collectors of Amethi, Sultanpur and Rae Bareli to ensure every eligible person in Amethi gets benefits of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna. In the counter-question, she asked what Sonia Gandhi has done to ensure similar benefits for the people of Rae Bareli?

Collector अमेठी , सुल्तानपुर, रायबरेली से सतत संपर्क एवं समन्वय के माध्यम से प्रधान मंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना का लाभ अमेठी के जन जन तक पहुँचे ये प्रयास किया मैंने … बताएँ सोनिया जी ने स्वयं कितनी बार प्रयास किया अपने क्षेत्र के लिए ? https://t.co/8pwANQbbG3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

She asked why the opposition did not thank Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for starting the construction of Medical College in Amethi? It has to be noted that since the BJP government was formed in UP, Smriti Irani worked extensively to initiate the construction of Medical College in Amethi.

Lockdown में अमेठी में आपके नेताओं द्वारा जो वर्षों पुराना सपना दिखाया गया गरीब जनता को उस मेडिकल कालेज का काम करवाया @myogiadityanath जी के आशीर्वाद से … बताएँ आज तक अमेठी के मेडिकल कालेज का एक बार भी अभिनंदन क्यूँ नहीं किया .. खुश नहीं क्या आप अमेठी के लिए ? https://t.co/8pwANQbbG3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

In another tweet, Irani said that 22,150 residents of Amethi have returned via busses and 8,322 have returned via trains and that too after completing all the formalities required for transportation during the lockdown. She mentioned that she has a record of every person who has returned. In the counter-question, she asked Sonia Gandhi to provide data of the migrants who came back to Rae Bareli.

अब तक 22,150 नागरिक बस से एवं 8322 ट्रेन से मात्र अमेठी जनपद में लौटें हैं , वो भी पूरी क़ानूनी प्रक्रिया के बाद । एक एक परिवार , एक एक व्यक्ति का नाम बता सकती हूँ … क्या ऐसा ही हिसाब सोनिया जी रायबरेली के लिए देना चाहेंगी? https://t.co/8pwANPTAOv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

In the last tweet, she mentioned the location of the poster as block Shahgarh, Gauriganj, where these posters were pasted. She asked why the person who pasted these posters shied away from mentioned his/her name? Irani did not like them taking a jibe on giving a shoulder to someone and said that the people of Amethi would not forgive Congress for such remark.

Block शाहगढ़ , विधान सभा गौरिगंज में खम्भे पे काग़ज़ चिपकाया तो कम से कम अपना नाम तो लिख देते नीचे… इतना भी क्या शर्माना। कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं की अमेठी को कंधा देने की शरमनाक बात कहने वाले जानते हैं की जनता उन्हें माफ़ नहीं करेगी ? https://t.co/8pwANQbbG3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

In the last tweet of the series, she said that many leaders of opposition in Amethi broke the rules of lockdown that brought coronavirus to Amethi. She will not follow the footsteps as she cares for the health of the people of Amethi. Irani said that it looks like Congress does not like Amethi, but she loves Amethi and cannot do anything to harm anyone who lives there.

अमेठी में कोरोना पहली बार तब आया जब आपके नेताओं ने lockdown के नियम तोड़े … अब आप चाहते हैं की मैं क़ानून तोड़ के लोगों को घर से बहार निकलने के लिये प्रोत्साहित करूँ ताकी आप Twitter Twitter खेल सकें।आपको अमेठी प्यारी ना होगी मुझे है🙏लोगों के जीवन से खिलवाड़ करना बंद करें 🙏 https://t.co/8pwANPTAOv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

Not the first attack on Smriti Irani

This is not the first time that opposition leaders or stooges have attacked Smriti Irani on the social network. She has been facing such attacks since 2014, ever since she took on the battle against Nehru-Gandhi dynasty scion Rahul Gandhi. In the past as well, she has been mocked by the Congress party to which she replied in kind.