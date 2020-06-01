Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Home News Reports Smriti Irani gives befitting reply to the All India Mahila Congress after false claims...
PoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Smriti Irani gives befitting reply to the All India Mahila Congress after false claims were made saying Amethi is looking for its ‘lost’ MP

Smriti Irani was blamed for not taking care of Amethi. The poster mentioned that she only came for two days since she won the election and that too for a few hours.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Union Minsiter of Textiles Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for having duplicitous stance
Smriti Irani(Source: Deccan Herald)
3

There is a saying that the “ideal mind is the home of the devil.” Congress, being out of power from many states and the Center, has nothing much to do since the Lok Sabha elections 2014. Being one of the most hard-working Ministers, Smriti Irani has been on the receiving end of attacks since she became HRD Minister. After winning the Lok Sabha election in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi, the attacks increased by several folds. Now, All India Mahila Congress came up with a tweet in which they posted a photograph of posters asking questions from “lost” MP Smriti Irani.

The made-up allegations and questions against Smriti Irani

In the poster, Smriti Irani was blamed for not taking care of Amethi. The poster mentioned that she only came for two days since she won the election and that too for a few hours. The people of Amethi are suffering from Corona and they are scared. People have seen her playing Antakshari on Twitter. However, she does not have time to address the problems of Amethi. In the end, the poster satirically asked if Irani will only come to Amethi to give a shoulder to a dead (Smriti Irani especially went to Amethi to attend the funeral of BJP worker in 2019 few days after winning the election).

Series of tweets torn down all the allegations

Smriti Irani did not take the allegations lightly and posted a series of tweets providing information on what she has done in the last few months for Amethi and asked a few counter questions to Sonia Gandhi in the process.

In the first reply, she said that she has records of eight visits spread over 14 days in the last ten months. She counter-questioned Sonia Gandhi how many times she visited Rae Bareli since she won the 2019 elections.

She mentioned that she had worked simultaneously with collectors of Amethi, Sultanpur and Rae Bareli to ensure every eligible person in Amethi gets benefits of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna. In the counter-question, she asked what Sonia Gandhi has done to ensure similar benefits for the people of Rae Bareli?

She asked why the opposition did not thank Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for starting the construction of Medical College in Amethi? It has to be noted that since the BJP government was formed in UP, Smriti Irani worked extensively to initiate the construction of Medical College in Amethi.

In another tweet, Irani said that 22,150 residents of Amethi have returned via busses and 8,322 have returned via trains and that too after completing all the formalities required for transportation during the lockdown. She mentioned that she has a record of every person who has returned. In the counter-question, she asked Sonia Gandhi to provide data of the migrants who came back to Rae Bareli.

In the last tweet, she mentioned the location of the poster as block Shahgarh, Gauriganj, where these posters were pasted. She asked why the person who pasted these posters shied away from mentioned his/her name? Irani did not like them taking a jibe on giving a shoulder to someone and said that the people of Amethi would not forgive Congress for such remark.

In the last tweet of the series, she said that many leaders of opposition in Amethi broke the rules of lockdown that brought coronavirus to Amethi. She will not follow the footsteps as she cares for the health of the people of Amethi. Irani said that it looks like Congress does not like Amethi, but she loves Amethi and cannot do anything to harm anyone who lives there.

Not the first attack on Smriti Irani

This is not the first time that opposition leaders or stooges have attacked Smriti Irani on the social network. She has been facing such attacks since 2014, ever since she took on the battle against Nehru-Gandhi dynasty scion Rahul Gandhi. In the past as well, she has been mocked by the Congress party to which she replied in kind.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAll India Mahila Congress

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more
News Reports

MHA withdraws order to de-list foreign products in paramilitary canteens, revised list to be released soon

OpIndia Staff -
Sources said that a revised order with an updated list of de-listed products would be released soon by the MHA.
Read more

Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi Police “Dalla police” for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for riots during anti-CAA protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested far-left group Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita for the third time in a row, sends to three day police custody

Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘TRF’ threatens to kill all Indians who plan to settle in Kashmir and ‘change demography’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Resistance Front has openly declared that any non-Kashmiri who goes to Kashmir with an intention to settle there eventually will be treated as an 'RSS agent' and 'not a civilian' and be 'dealt with appropriately'.

Halal certified products: Where the packaging industry go wrong and the way forward

Opinions Sunil Pachar -
Halal, as a word, owes its origin to the means to slaughter an animal. Diﬀerent tribes or religions must be having their own ways to slaughter for the reasons best known to them and many of them are even continuing now

Harish Salve takes on Harsh Mandar, Prashant Bhushan and the cottage industry that attempts to defame the Judiciary and the Modi govt: Here are...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve appeared on a webinar to discuss the attacks that are made to undermine the authority of the judiciary.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Smriti Irani gives befitting reply to the All India Mahila Congress after false claims were made saying Amethi is looking for its ‘lost’ MP

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani slammed the All India Mahila Congress after they had tweeted photographs of posters attacking Smriti Irani.
Read more
News Reports

As abrogation of Article 370 paves the way for pride march in Lal Chowk, Muslim fundamentalists calls PrideKashmir ‘fascist’ agents of Israel and RSS...

OpIndia Staff -
After PrideKashmir announced a pride march in Lal Chowk, they have been showered with abuses on Instagram.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra govt tries to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients at Mumbai municipal hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Similar circulars were also circulated by colleges attached to other municipal hospitals like Cooper, Nair and KEM recently
Read more
Opinions

Congress and its sympathisers criticising Veer Savarkar for signing mercy petition should recall Jawaharlal Nehru’s Nabha jail ordeal lost in past

Jhankar Mohta -
One here needs to ask, how many top leaders of the Congress had to suffer such harsh punishments as Veer Savarkar did?
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai claims man died of starvation in UP’s Banda, DM gives the list of foodgrains provided to the family in the last two...

OpIndia Staff -
The DM informed that the deceased person's wife has been provided with a total of 40 kgs of wheat, 40 kgs of rice and 1 kg of chana in the months of April and May under various schemes.
Read more
News Reports

MHA withdraws order to de-list foreign products in paramilitary canteens, revised list to be released soon

OpIndia Staff -
Sources said that a revised order with an updated list of de-listed products would be released soon by the MHA.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi Police “Dalla police” for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for riots during anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested far-left group Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita for the third time in a row, sends to three day police custody
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: 20 year old Shaikh Mohammed murdered for smoking ganja and consuming alcohol during Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
A youth was murdered allegedly for smoking ganja and consuming alcohol during Ramzan in Bahadurpura at Hyderabad.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand CM and all members of the State Cabinet home quarantined after Tourism Minister tests positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 22 people including tourism minister Maharaj's family members and house staff were diagnosed with Coronavirus on Sunday.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,160FansLike
358,457FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com