On Saturday, Union Minister Smriti Irani won the internet after she gave a befitting reply to a Congress IT cell worker, who called her the ‘dumbest and most unintelligent’ Parliamentarian in the country ever.

Gaurav Pandhi, a Congress IT cell worker who claims to be the National Coordinator of the Congress party, took to Twitter to mock Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.

In his attempt to shame Smriti Irani, Pandhi on Friday made a crass comment stating that Smriti Irani was the ‘dumbest and most unintelligent’ Parliamentarian in the history of India.

Gaurav Pandhi’s tweet on Smriti Irani

A day later, Union Minister Smriti Irani responded to Pandhi’s disrespectful tweet in a sharp-witted way, which won the hearts of many social media user.

Smriti Irani replies to Gaurav Pandhi

Smriti Irani, while calmly responding to Gaurav Pandhi, took a shot against Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, who lost humiliatingly to Smriti Irani in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi had suffered a defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani at Amethi, a traditional Gandhi-Parivar bastion, after he lost the election against Irani with a margin of 55,000 votes.

Sensing a defeat, in his bastion of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh against Union Minister Smriti Irani, then Congress President Rahul Gandhi had actually decided to contest from two seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Gandhi-scion had picked Muslim-majority Wayanad constituency, Kerala as it was considered to be a safe seat for the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi, who tasted defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani at Amethi, is currently a member of Lok Sabha representing Wayanad Constituency.