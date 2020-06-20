Family members of Sourav Ganguly test positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

Family members of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The wife of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Snehashish Ganguly, the elder brother of Sourav Ganguly, has tested positive for the virus. Her parents have tested positive for the virus as well.

In addition to that, a domestic help at Snehashish’s Mominpur home has tested positive for the virus as well. They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

“All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home,” a health department official said.

Snehashish himself has tested negative for the virus. Reportedly, whether they are discharged or will continue to remain under treatment will depend on the results of further tests that are conducted. “Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests,” an official at the nursing home stated.

West Bengal has a current total of 13090 confirmed cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus. Of these, 5258 are active cases while 7303 have been discharged. 529 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the state.