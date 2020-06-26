Friday, June 26, 2020
Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

Wets Bengal govt had filed FIR against OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma's husband, who is not related to the portal, and had asked him to get reports deleted from the website

OpIndia Staff

30

The Supreme Court of India today stayed three FIRs filed by the West Bengal government against four persons, three of them associated with OpIndia, for articles published on the portal. The apex court ordered to stay the FIRs against OpIndia English editor Nupur J. Sharma, OpIndia Hindi editor Ajeet Bharti, CEO Rahul Roushan, and Vaibhav Sharma, husband of Nupur but not associated with the portal. A vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai issued the order while taking up the matter via video conferencing on Friday.

Apart from staying the FIRs, the bench also issued a notice to the West Bengal government. The FIRs were filed in relation to three different news articles related to West Bengal on the portal. These reports were published by other media outlets also, and some of the OpIndia reports were actually based on other media reports, but the Mamata Banerjee govt had chosen to target only OpIndia for the reports.

It the petition filed with the apex court, the four petitioners had claimed that the West Bengal govt is taking extortionist and malafide actions to impose illegal censorship in the state by threatening, scuttling, and gagging honest media houses through misuse of state police. “The Government of West Bengal and its authoritarian Kolkata Police is misusing FIRs and brute police-powers not only to intimidate journalists, but also, to intimidate, threaten, and embarrass the family members of such journalists including senior citizens of the family so as to seek deletion of media reports which bring to the public’s notice the actual state of affairs in the State of West Bengal during these difficult times”, the petition had said.

The petition had said that police were using FIRs to scuttle free speech and issuing notices under section 41A of the CrPC to personally intimidate and harass the petitioners. Moreover, despite repeated requests, the police also refused to share the copy of the FIRs with the Petitioners filed against them and didn’t upload the same on their official website, which is a violation of rules and Supreme Court orders.

The first case was filed in relation to a Hindi article published on OpIndia Hindi on 14th May, which had reported an exchange of words between BJP leader and union minister Debasree Chaudhuri and TMC leaders. The BJP MP from Raiganj had alleged that Mamata Banerjee is planning to convert West Bengal into an Islamic state and merge it with Bangladesh. It was a report on comments by her, and reactions to the same by TMC leaders, which was also reported by several media organisations. But the Bengal government decided to file FIR against OpIndia English editor and her husband, who are residents of Kolkata, and Vaibhav was summoned to the police station on 16th May.

It may be noted that Vaibhav is not related to OpIndia, but one phone number used by Nupur is registered in his name, and only because of that phone number, he was interrogated by police. During the interrogation on May 16, the police had threatened that if the report is not deleted, they will be arrested. Police had even talked to Nupur Sharma’s 68-year old father and issued the same threat. When a copy of the FIR was requested, the police had refused the same.

On the same day, Bengal police issued another notice to Nupur and her husband to appear at a different police station on 17 May, in relation to another report published on OpIndia English. That report was a curation of a Sunday Guardian report, which had claimed that West Bengal government was secretly disposing of bodies pf deceased Coronavirus patients, and was hiding data of Coronavirus deaths.

Subsequently, Rahul Roushan and Ajeet Bharti were also issued notices by West Bengal police to appear for interrogation in Kolkata, but as the lockdown was imposed full-fledged at that time and they are residents of states outside Bengal, they had expressed inability to travel to Kolkata, and requested to be questioned by video conferencing instead. The police is yet to respond to their requests, and also didn’t provide copies of the FIRs as requested by them.

Then on 8th of this month, another case was filed against the portal, this time for an old report on Azaan being played Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. This report was published on 7th October last year, and it was also reported by several national and local media houses. Moreover, a video of the same had gone viral on social media. Again, a copy of the FIR was not given to the OpIndia editors.

After the repeated threats by police to get reports deleted, the four persons targeted by the West Bengal government decided to move Supreme Court relief, and accordingly, a petition was filed on 12th June through advocate Ravi Sharma seeking to quash the FIRs. The petition stated that as the content was published only on Internet, actions against them can be taken only by the union government under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, and the state government has no jurisdiction over them. The petitioners also pointed out that police do not have powers under the law to demand the removal of content from the internet.

Hearing the arguments from both the sides through video conferencing today, the Supreme Court bench ordered that further proceedings in pursuance to the FIRs have been stayed. The petitioners were represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and advocates Sandeep Kapur, Siya Chaudhary, Madhulika Rai. The apex court also ordered to issue a notice to the West Bengal government on the matter. The next hearing in the case is likely to be listed on 14th August.

Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state
Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots
Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.

“Somebody had to do it, then why not me”, account of a ‘liquidator of Corona’ participating in Coronavirus screening conducted by RSS and ABVP

ABVP leader narrates his experience as 'liquidator of Corona' in conducting Coronavirus screening organised by RSS and ABVP

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state
Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots
Petition filed in Supreme Court challenging the arbitrary ban in Kerala on animal sacrifice in temples

Plea was filed in the apex court on Thursday challenging a Kerala law that prohibits animal sacrifice for appeasement of deities in temples and temple precincts.
Newslaundry’s Sharjeel Usmani glorifies Islamist Shahrukh Pathan, who fired at police officials during anti-Hindu riots in Delhi

Sharjeel Usmani, who writes columns for Newslaundry, Firstpost and DailyO, posted a tweet hailing Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan as his 'hero'.
US Senate passes bill for Hong Kong’s autonomy, proposes sanctions against China’s efforts to restrict autonomy

The bill was brought in by the Democrat Chris Van Hollen from Maryland and Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Over 200 J&K youths issued Pakistani visas go missing, intel sources believe Pakistan training youths to carry out terror attacks in India

Pakistan has issued visas to 399 youth from jammu and Kashmir since 2017, out of which whereabouts of 218 are not known.
Home Ministry calls out Reuters’ misleading report claiming Army has taken over COVID-19 facilities in Delhi, says ‘The news is far away from reality’

While one temporary Coronavirus hospital has been handed over to ITBP, Reuters claims all Delhi Coronavirus hospitals given to army
“Deliberate attempts to cause misunderstanding between Bhutan and Assam”: Bhutan Govt denies claims that it has stopped irrigation water to Assam

Bhutan govt has clarified that due to Coronavirus, Assam farmers were not allowed to enter the country to repaid traditional irrigation channels
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
T- Series director Divya Khosla dismisses allegations by Sonu Nigam, accuses him of encouraging extortion and blackmail

Divya Khosla claimed that Sonu Nigam used to sing for ₹5 in Delhi's Ramlila when he was spotted by T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar
