Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Home News Reports Bank employee assaulted in Surat: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises strict action against culprits
News Reports
Updated:

Bank employee assaulted in Surat: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises strict action against culprits

A female employee of the Canara Bank branch in Saroli, Surat was assaulted by a policeman. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises strict action against policeman who was seen assaulting a bank employee
Nirmala Sitharaman, image courtesy : DD News
28

In a viral video, a person was seen first arguing and then assaulting a bank employee. Later, media reports stated that the incident was from Surat where a police official had misbehaved and assaulted bank officials.

As per reports, the incident had occurred on Monday, where a female employee was attacked in the Saroli branch of Canara Bank (formerly Syndicate Bank). The incident had sparked widespread outrage and the Bank Employees’ Association had also requested the Finance Minister to take cognisance of the issue.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised in a tweet that there will be strict action against the police constable who had assaulted a female staff, Santoshi Kumari, in the Saroli branch of the Syndicate Bank. She added in her tweet that she had a word with Dhaval Patel (Collector, Surat) who has promised timely action.

She added that she would closely follow this matter. Sitharaman emphasized that irrespective of the challenges amid coronavirus spread, the bank officials are providing seamless services to the public. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity.

In her tweets, the finance minister mentioned that her office spoke to Commissioner of Police, IPS Bhrambhatt, who will visit the branch and assure the safety of the staff members. He also assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

Lady clerk assaulted over passbook printing after customer services hours

As per reports, two men had entered the bank premises after working hours at around 4:20 PM to get their passbook updates and asked the female clerk to do the same. When she informed them that the printer was not working and customer services are only till 4:00 PM, they started abusing her and another staff member present at the scene.

After arguing for a while, one of them entered the cubicle and attacked a female clerk who was recording the whole incident at that time.

In the bank’s CCTV footage, the whole incident got recorded.

The attack was so intense that she fell on the floor and got injured. The staff informed the nearest police station immediately. An FIR was registered against unknown persons.

Bank Employees’ Association writes to Finance Minister

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has written a letter to the finance minister explaining the incident and requested her to ensure immediate action against the culprits. In the letter, the association said, “Employees genuinely feel that they have joined the Banks to work in the Banks and earn their livelihood and not to get beaten by such goons and assailants in the grab of customers.” They added that despite the difficulties everyone is facing due to pandemic, bank employees are working as frontline warriors to provide banking services.

A few weeks back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised strict action against those who assault or stop frontline workers from doing their job. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsSurat video, Surat Bank staff, Surat news

Trending now

Social Media

Liberalman and more – watch these 5 clips going viral that expose liberal hypocrisy

OpIndia Staff -
The Daily Switch, a political, media and culture website, on its social media account shared the antics of 'liberals and 'Liberalman', the new superhero in town.
Read more
News Reports

IMA ‘Halal’ ponzi scam: Senior IAS officer accused of corruption found hanging at his residence in Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
The senior IA officer had been accused of taking a bribe if Rs 1.5 crores from the promotors of IMA. He was the former DC of Bengaluru and was accused of submitting a report favouring the IMA to the state government when an inquiry was launched into the alleged money laundering in the name of 'halal' investments.
Read more

Times of India apologises for using alive food bloggers’ photo as a dead couple’s photo on the front page of their paper

Media OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Shilpi and Amit Agarwal who live in California took to Facebook earlier on Tuesday to express their angst.

Twitter censors Donald Trump’s tweet as ‘abusive behaviour’ after he warns DC protestors

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social networking giant Twitter on Tuesday flagged one more tweet of US President Donald Trump for 'abusive behaviour' and 'violating guidelines'

Ten places in Nepal already encroached upon by China through increased road network in Tibet: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The report cautioned that if the new direction of the flow of rivers continues unabated, then, hundreds of hectares of Nepal land may be annexed to Tibet.

SC and its suo motu cognisance of the migrant crisis: An institution which is infinitely powerful yet frightfully defenceless

Law Guest Author -
Alexander Pekelis observes “the Supreme Court is infinitely powerful and at the same time frightfully defenceless”.

Recently Popular

News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
Entertainment

Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya attacks Sonu Nigam, calls him ‘thankless’ after the singer gave the ‘don’t mess with me’ warning

OpIndia Staff -
T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and attacked singer Sonu Nigam after he lashed out on former and accused him of planting stories against Nigam.
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
Media

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

In the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, TMC finds itself in a tough spot over allegations of corruption and misappropriation of compensation funds: Report

OpIndia Staff -
CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe against corruption charges against TMC leaders in cyclone compensation distribution
Read more
News Reports

Bank employee assaulted in Surat: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises strict action against culprits

OpIndia Staff -
FM Nirmala Sitharaman stated that she has spoken to concerned authorities in Surat and promised strict action against the culprits for assaulting a female bank employee.
Read more
Social Media

Liberalman and more – watch these 5 clips going viral that expose liberal hypocrisy

OpIndia Staff -
The Daily Switch, a political, media and culture website, on its social media account shared the antics of 'liberals and 'Liberalman', the new superhero in town.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh passes away due to coronavirus, had heart and kidney ailments

OpIndia Staff -
Tamonash Ghosh was a three-time MLA from the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas and had been the treasurer for TMC since 1998.
Read more
Fact-Check

Did Hong Kong approve new maps including Chinese-occupied territories as parts of India? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to share the purported post to claim that 'Republic of Hong Kong' had released a new map in which it has approved Chinese-occupied territories as parts of India.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Ten cricket players test positive for coronavirus ahead of England tour, PCB says no change in schedule

OpIndia Staff -
The PCB has informed that most of those found corona positive were reserve players and only one player from the intended playing 11 has tested positive.
Read more
News Reports

IMA ‘Halal’ ponzi scam: Senior IAS officer accused of corruption found hanging at his residence in Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
The senior IA officer had been accused of taking a bribe if Rs 1.5 crores from the promotors of IMA. He was the former DC of Bengaluru and was accused of submitting a report favouring the IMA to the state government when an inquiry was launched into the alleged money laundering in the name of 'halal' investments.
Read more
Media

Times of India apologises for using alive food bloggers’ photo as a dead couple’s photo on the front page of their paper

OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Shilpi and Amit Agarwal who live in California took to Facebook earlier on Tuesday to express their angst.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter censors Donald Trump’s tweet as ‘abusive behaviour’ after he warns DC protestors

OpIndia Staff -
Social networking giant Twitter on Tuesday flagged one more tweet of US President Donald Trump for 'abusive behaviour' and 'violating guidelines'
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Connect with us

232,596FansLike
387,324FollowersFollow
255,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com