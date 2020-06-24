In a viral video, a person was seen first arguing and then assaulting a bank employee. Later, media reports stated that the incident was from Surat where a police official had misbehaved and assaulted bank officials.

As per reports, the incident had occurred on Monday, where a female employee was attacked in the Saroli branch of Canara Bank (formerly Syndicate Bank). The incident had sparked widespread outrage and the Bank Employees’ Association had also requested the Finance Minister to take cognisance of the issue.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised in a tweet that there will be strict action against the police constable who had assaulted a female staff, Santoshi Kumari, in the Saroli branch of the Syndicate Bank. She added in her tweet that she had a word with Dhaval Patel (Collector, Surat) who has promised timely action.

Spoke to Dr. Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat, on the incident of a lady staff of a Bank being assaulted in the premises. Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night. @canarabank @PIB_India @CP_SuratCity @DarshanaJardosh — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 24, 2020

She added that she would closely follow this matter. Sitharaman emphasized that irrespective of the challenges amid coronavirus spread, the bank officials are providing seamless services to the public. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity.

In her tweets, the finance minister mentioned that her office spoke to Commissioner of Police, IPS Bhrambhatt, who will visit the branch and assure the safety of the staff members. He also assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

Lady clerk assaulted over passbook printing after customer services hours

As per reports, two men had entered the bank premises after working hours at around 4:20 PM to get their passbook updates and asked the female clerk to do the same. When she informed them that the printer was not working and customer services are only till 4:00 PM, they started abusing her and another staff member present at the scene.

@CP_SuratCity @collectorsurat @dgpgujarat this is how one of ur Policeman is behaving in a Branch!! Hit one female staff, created ruckus in branch, haven’t wore mask, entered in internal area of branch only meant for staff, Snatched phone of the one who was exposing this man!! pic.twitter.com/Jn8dczjoMy — BankersUnited@Official (@Bankers_United) June 23, 2020

After arguing for a while, one of them entered the cubicle and attacked a female clerk who was recording the whole incident at that time.

We demand strict action against culprit immediately. This is not how Bankers supposed to be treated or perhaps Police treats all citizens the same way??? @PIB_India @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @DFS_India @canarabank @syndicatebank pic.twitter.com/O9T1tySi4h — BankersUnited@Official (@Bankers_United) June 23, 2020

In the bank’s CCTV footage, the whole incident got recorded.

@MinistryWCD @SwatiJaiHind @umashankarsingh the other day u were Advocating to suspend one Bank officer as he was following the rules & doing his job.

Now a goon of @CP_SuratCity @collectorsurat beaten one female staff inside branch, what u will do on that???? pic.twitter.com/jZ57hTqYW9 — BankersUnited@Official (@Bankers_United) June 23, 2020

The attack was so intense that she fell on the floor and got injured. The staff informed the nearest police station immediately. An FIR was registered against unknown persons.

Bank Employees’ Association writes to Finance Minister

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has written a letter to the finance minister explaining the incident and requested her to ensure immediate action against the culprits. In the letter, the association said, “Employees genuinely feel that they have joined the Banks to work in the Banks and earn their livelihood and not to get beaten by such goons and assailants in the grab of customers.” They added that despite the difficulties everyone is facing due to pandemic, bank employees are working as frontline warriors to provide banking services.

#AIBEA Letter to @nsitharaman@nsitharamanoffc

This incident of naked and dastardly assault on a

young lady staff in the Branch premises has shocked the entire

banking fraternity.#AIBEA_DEMANDS_JUSTICE pic.twitter.com/37esSkjYJG — CH VENKATACHALAM (@ChVenkatachalam) June 23, 2020

A few weeks back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised strict action against those who assault or stop frontline workers from doing their job.