Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Actor #SushantSinghRajput commits suicide in Mumbai. Found hanging at his Bandra home …@dr_samirparikh could you help post some suicide prevention helpline numbers here? The loss that his family would be facing would be unprecedented … — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) June 14, 2020

He was found hanging at his Bandra home as per early reports.

Sushant Singh Rajput

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame through television serial Pavitra Rishta and then moved on to Bollywood. He has acted in hit Bollywood films like Kai Po Chhe and MS Dhoni, a film based on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life. He also acted in 2018 movie Kedarnath and his last film was Chhichhore released in 2019. On June 9, his ex-manager Disha Salian too committed suicide by jumping off her 14th floor apartment in Mumbai’s Malad. No suicide note had been recovered from her and investigations are currently on.

This is a developing story. We shall update the story once more details are out.