The farmers in the Sultanpur village of Vikarabad district of Telangana found two pots containing gold and silver ornaments while ploughing a field on Wednesday. As per reports, a total of 25 gold and silver ornaments were found in the pots.

The land belongs to one Mohammad Siddiqui who had bought it two years back. With the monsoon approaching, he had started tilling the land for farming. While ploughing the field he had suddenly stumbled on the pots. He had reportedly informed the government authorities.

As per the report, most of the ornaments in the pot included large-size anklets.

The officials from the revenue department reached the spot and had taken control over the findings. A goldsmith was called to check the ornaments for their gold or silver content.

Mandal Revenue Officer, Vidyasagar Reddy was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying, “The place doesn’t have any history of finding such treasure. We will inform the archeology department about it.”