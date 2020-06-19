Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror squad nabbed one Mohammad Inamul Haq from Riyaz colony of Bareilly on the charge radicalising others. The ATS alleged that the 30-year old Muslim man was indulged in radicalizing youths to commit jihad. The ATS has found inflammatory literature saved on his mobile. Reportedly, he used to instigate youth by using several social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, and Telegram.

As per reports of News 18, the UP ATS had received a tip-off about an individual named Mohammad Shoaib alias Abu Muhammad Al Hindi is highly radicalized and recruiting youth for terrorist organizations by preaching jihad to them. But after investigation, it was found that the real name of the perpetrator was Mohammad Inamul Haq who lives in Dr. Riyaz colony of Katghar, Bareilly.

Found suspicious during Social media scanning

Additional Director General of UP ATS DK Thakur stated that Inamul used to send messages to others through social media sites about planned terror activities. The intelligence agencies found his account suspicious during the random scanning of social media.

He said, “He used to send messages to others on Facebook of planning terror activities and jihad. His WhatsApp and telegram also have many objectionable messages.”

Inflammatory literature, Anti-India conversations found

ADG Thakur also informed that the police have also recovered literature on international terror organizations like Al-Qaeda. Anti-India conversations were also seized from his Whatsapp and Telegram feed.

As per the reports of TOI, he has saved a picture of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari with a message in Arabic on it. Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered by jihadists in October last year.

Reportedly, he was produced before the court from where he was sent to 10-day police remand.