Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Ashtdhatu idol worth several crores recovered from Gonda's Quano river by children...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Ashtdhatu idol worth several crores recovered from Gonda’s Quano river by children who went there for fishing

The Gonda police have confirmed that the Ashtdhatu Goddess Sita idol weighing 17 kgs 650 grams was recovered by two children who had gone to the Chandradeep Ghat for fishing.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ashtdhatu idol of Goddess Sita recovered from a river in Uttar Pradesh
Ashtdhatu Goddess Sita idol recovered from Chandradeep Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district
169

An idol of Goddess Sita made up of Ashtdhatu (an alloy of eight metals, including gold) has reportedly been recovered from the Quano river at Chandradeep Ghat in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. The Gonda police has confirmed that the Ashtdhatu idol of Goddess Sita weighing 17 kg 650 grams was recovered by two children who had gone to the Chandradeep Ghat for fishing.

According to reports, the idol might be worth several crores in the international market.

Two children who went for fishing recovered the idol from the Chandradeep Ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district

The two children, namely Shyam Singh (12) son of Rati Ram and one Arun (12) son of Vijay, both residents of Gonda district had gone for fishing to the Chandradeep Ghat. When the duo stepped into the water to bring out their catch, one of the boys felt something hitting his leg. When he took it in his hand he learnt that it was an idol.

The children immediately intimated the villagers who, in turn, informed the police at Gaura Chowki, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Police officers Ram Milan Chauhan and Jhinku Yadav, who reached the spot, informed about the same to the SHO of Khodare police station, Pramod Kumar Singh.

SHO Pramod Kumar Singh, who reached the spot, inquired about the incident from the two children, He then took the idol into police custody. According to the police, the statue which weighs 17 kg 650 grams, is worth several crores in the international market.

500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi in Odisha after 11 years

Yesterday, it was reported how a 500-year-old Gopinath temple had emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha. Since then, a large number of people are reaching near Padmavati village for darshan of the temple. The ancient submerged temple was discovered in the Mahanadi upstream from Cuttack.

Experts say that the temple dates back to 15th or 16th century because of the construction and design of the ‘Mastaka’ and the material used for the same. Lord Gopinath is a form of Lord Vishnu. In mid-19th century, the deities were removed and installed at a higher place which was safer. The Gopinath Dev temple in Padmavati village is where the deities are installed. The last time the ‘Mastaka’ was seen was about 11 years back.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAshtdhatu Sita idol

Trending now

Crime

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon remains in ICU at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, condition critical

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon was operated on Sunday after he developed internal abdominal bleeding.
Read more
News Reports

Media reports suggest Kashmiri terrorists, fighting in name of Islam, are sexually exploiting women

OpIndia Staff -
A huge cache of contraceptive pills, condoms, viagra have been recovered from terror hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ashtdhatu idol worth several crores recovered from Gonda’s Quano river by children who went there for fishing

OpIndia Staff -
The Ashtdhatu idol of Goddess Sita recovered from Uttar Pradesh might be worth several crores in the international market.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides
Read more
Crime

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Sarpanch kidnapped by terrorists, released only after she promised to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Lashkar terrorists have reportedly threatened the female Sarpanch because she was working for the welfare of people.
Read more
News Reports

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Threatening the Hindus in India, Islam had stated that Indian Muslims share a huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world due to 'scholars' like Zakir Naik.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Due to increasing coronavirus cases, govt puts 4 districts under total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting but details on the guidelines are yet to be released. An expert medical panel had suggested the curbing of relaxation in the wake of rising caseloads.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: State govt decides to halt plans to increase the number of beds because ‘migrants recovering faster’ without needing hospitalisation

Dibakar Dutta -
Reportedly, the state of West Bengal has 8,785 beds, out of which 25% are occupied. The highest hospital occupancy is seen in Kolkata and Howrah.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,476FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com