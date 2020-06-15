An idol of Goddess Sita made up of Ashtdhatu (an alloy of eight metals, including gold) has reportedly been recovered from the Quano river at Chandradeep Ghat in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. The Gonda police has confirmed that the Ashtdhatu idol of Goddess Sita weighing 17 kg 650 grams was recovered by two children who had gone to the Chandradeep Ghat for fishing.

According to reports, the idol might be worth several crores in the international market.

Two children who went for fishing recovered the idol from the Chandradeep Ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district

The two children, namely Shyam Singh (12) son of Rati Ram and one Arun (12) son of Vijay, both residents of Gonda district had gone for fishing to the Chandradeep Ghat. When the duo stepped into the water to bring out their catch, one of the boys felt something hitting his leg. When he took it in his hand he learnt that it was an idol.

The children immediately intimated the villagers who, in turn, informed the police at Gaura Chowki, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Police officers Ram Milan Chauhan and Jhinku Yadav, who reached the spot, informed about the same to the SHO of Khodare police station, Pramod Kumar Singh.

SHO Pramod Kumar Singh, who reached the spot, inquired about the incident from the two children, He then took the idol into police custody. According to the police, the statue which weighs 17 kg 650 grams, is worth several crores in the international market.

