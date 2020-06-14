Sunday, June 14, 2020
Home News Reports Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

Experts say that the temple dates back to 15th or 16th century because of the construction and design of the 'Mastaka' and the material used for the same. Lord Gopinath is a form of Lord Vishnu.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Lord Gopinath temple emerges from river Mahanadi after about 11 years (image courtesy: newindianexpress.com)
28

500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha. A large number of people are reaching near Padmavati village for darshan of the temple. The ancient submerged temple was discovered in the Mahanadi upstream from Cuttack.

INTACH documented the remains

There is an ongoing project by the name Mahanadi Valley Heritage Site Documentation Project by INTACH under which the remains of this temple were spotted and documented. Deepak Kumar Nayak, who is the project assistant, visited the site with the help Ravindra Kumar Rana who is a history enthusiast. Gopinath Temple was dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Deepak shared the entire store in an elaborate post on Facebook. He explained how Padmavati village was a part of Satpatna, and there was an alliance of seven villages at that time. In the 19th century, there was a drastic change in the river level and people had to move to a higher place. The villagers took the deities of the temple with them.

"Lord Gopinath’s Submerged Temple :: The detailed story"This is a story that depicts the cruel side of mighty Mahanadi…

Posted by Deepak Kumar Nayak on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

At one time there were 22 temples at this place and all of them submerged into the river after water levels rose. When the water level is low, you can see the front of the Gopinath temples as it was one of the biggest temples of that time.

Around three months ago, Ravindra Rana called Nayak and told him about the temple. Nayak was aware of some water-immersed temple in Sambalpur, but he never knew about the submerged temple in the lower-central region of Mahanadi valley. He added this temple to his ongoing campaign to document heritage sites of the area.

Gopinath Temple Head
Gopinath Temple Head emerged from waters of Mahanadi River (image courtesy: Deepak K Nayak)

Nayak, along with his senior Anil Dheer, made a plan to visit the site, but due to lockdown, they had to postpone it. Once the lockdown was lifted, they visited the site three times, but every time temple was submerged in the water. Then later on 7th June, Rana called them that the upper part of the temple ‘Mastaka’ has started to appear again. Nayak rushed to the site the next morning. It took him a 10-minute boat ride to reach the temple.

Nayak documented the remains and took many photographs as proof. He had to step back because of the high velocity of flowing water, making it next to impossible for him to continue. The present-day Gopinath temple in Padmavati village has the original statue from the submerged temple. Nayak mentioned in his post that after analyzing the stones used to build the temple, he could verify that those were the similar stones used to build temples in the 15th and 16th centuries.

History should be preserved

Deities of Gopinath Temple
Villagers worship original Krishna Idol from Gopinath temple in Padmavati village.

Along with Gopinath Temple’s idol, the villagers shifted many idols from temples of Narsingh, Ras Bihari, Kamna Devi and Dadhibhaman. They worship them in nearby Tikaripada village and Padmavati village. Project head Anil Dhir said that there are many temples submerged in water in Odisha, which includes 65 temples in the Hirakud reservoir. He added that Gopinath Temple should become a model for restoration projects and should be the first one to be transferred to the ground.

Gopinath Temple in Padmavati village

Experts say that the temple dates back to 15th or 16th century because of the construction and design of the ‘Mastaka’ and the material used for the same. Lord Gopinath is a form of Lord Vishnu. In mid-19th century, the deities were removed and installed at a higher place which was safer. The Gopinath Dev temple in Padmavati village is where the deities are installed. The last time the ‘Mastaka’ was seen was about 11 years back.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsgopinath temple, submerged temple in india,

Trending now

News Reports

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

OpIndia Staff -
500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.

America: 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks shot dead by Atlanta Police, protests erupt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by a white police officer, 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks was shot at and killed by Atlanta Police officer at Wendy's on June 12.

Islamic terror groups like ISIS and Boko Haram using coronavirus epidemic to expand and consolidate their strength: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic terror groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS have used the coronavirus pandemic opportunity to increase their control over areas and also to inflict more terror.

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS reveals Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his doctor Harjit Bhatti did not reveal his blood disease before donating blood

OpIndia Staff -
AIIMS says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad donated blood without revealing that he has polycythemia vera, a blood disease
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

OpIndia Staff -
500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

UK: Leicester City Council decides to consider online petition to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, Gandhi supporters hold protest against the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Online petition demanding to remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester in UK accepted by the City Council for consideration.
Read more
News Reports

Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind asks Supreme Court not to admit pleas of Hindus seeking to reopen Kashi-Mathura dispute cases

OpIndia Staff -
Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind tells Supreme Court that admitting pleas to reopen Kashi-Mathura temple disputes will create fear in Muslim minds
Read more
News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

“Coronavirus sleeps when your sleep and dies with your death”: Pakistani Maulana makes bizarre claims while attacking PM Imran Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Maulana claims Imran Khan govt is labeling deaths due to heart and liver ailments as Coronavirus death to create fear
Read more
Social Media

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to stay investigation against journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case after urgent Sunday hearing

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court grants interim protection to Vinod Dua from arrest till July 6 to in sedition case against him over his YouTube show.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests two more men for sharing morphed obscene images of co-convener of Delhi BJP IT cell

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police cyber cell have arrested 2 men from Bihar 1 month after first arrest for sharing morphed photos of female BJP leader
Read more
News Reports

Protesters in USA attempt to replicate the success of CHAZ, Police dismantle autonomous zone in Asheville, North Carolina

OpIndia Staff -
Police in Asheville, North Carolina dismantled an autonomous zone setup by Antifa.
Read more
News Reports

America: 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks shot dead by Atlanta Police, protests erupt

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by a white police officer, 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks was shot at and killed by Atlanta Police officer at Wendy's on June 12.
Read more

Connect with us

230,888FansLike
374,023FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com