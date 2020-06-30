Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Six hospitalised after man feeds cannabis sabzi instead of fenugreek sabzi as ‘joke’

In order to play a prank with his neighbour Omprakash, a man named Naval Kishore handed out weed to Omprakash's son Nitesh by falsely claiming it to be dry fenugreek (methi).

OpIndia Staff

Man pranks family into eating ganja sabzi, six fall unconscious (representational image credit: news18)
A family of six was reportedly rushed to the district hospital by the police in Miyaganj village in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, after they mistakenly consumed a dish made from hemp, a variety of cannabis.

In order to play a prank with his neighbour Omprakash, a man named Naval Kishore handed out weed to Omprakash’s son Nitesh by falsely claiming it to be dry fenugreek (methi). Nitesh then gave the cannabis to his sister-in-law Pinki. Reportedly, she made a curry from the hemp around 4 pm, assuming it to be dried fenugreek. By five in the evening, the family members of Omprakash had consumed the curry.

Prank gone wrong

After some time, the condition of the family members deteriorated. Reportedly, Omprakash had somehow managed to communicate to his neighbours to call in the doctors. Soon, the entire family became unconscious. Neighbours informed the Kotwali police about the matter, post which the family was admitted to the district hospital. As per report, the cops had seized the unused hemp and the curry made by Pinki that rendered Omprakash’s family sick. On interrogating the accused Naval Kishore, it was revealed that it was a case of a prank gone wrong.

Cannabis mistaken for dried fenugreek leaves

In August 2019, a family of five fell unconscious after a woman cooked cannabis sabzi instead of dried fenugreek by mistake. The incident happened in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Cannabis and fenugreek leaves were chopped and kept side by side. The woman ended up cooking the cannabis sabzi by mistake. After eating, they all started feeling unwell and fell unconscious. They were taken to a hospital and admitted.

