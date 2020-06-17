On Tuesday, a video went viral on Twitter in which a man was being forced to drink urine. The netizens tagged Rajasthan police and chief minister. Police started the investigation after learning about the video and found the victim in the video. According to the reports, the 20-year-old man was from Pali district. He was abducted and take to Sardapura village in Sirohi. He was beaten and forced to drink urine.

Rajasthan: A man was abducted by a group of people and was forced to drink urine allegedly over an affair with a woman, in Sirohi. Police say, “The incident took place on 11th June. Six accused have been arrested. Appropriate action will be taken against them”. (16.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/uVAGh5U9VP — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Six accused detained

As per reports, police officials said,” The accused wanted to teach him a lesson for being in love with a woman of the same community.” Police had registered an FIR in Sumerpur police station in Pali district on Monday night. The incident took place on 11th June. In the complaint filed by the victim, he mentioned eight names and police had detained six accused.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Rahul Koteki said,” The victim is a resident of the Sirohi area and he was staying with a relative. When the victim came, we registered an FIR and rounded up six accused who, as it is being informed, beat up the victim and also made him drink urine.”

Similar incidents earlier

This is not the first time such incidents took place. On 12th June, a 16-year-old boy was stripped naked and brutally beaten for stealing a goat in Jhalawar.

In 2018, a young couple in Madhya Pradesh’ Alirajpur district was also beaten and forced to drink urine as a punishment for marrying against the wishes of their families.