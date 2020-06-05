Friday, June 5, 2020
“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” A shocking revelation by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The girl has also stated that her mother had left the Siddiqui family and had taken divorce due to the continuous harassment and physical violence she was subjected to.

After actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece filed a case against his brother Minaz for sexual harassment and physical assault, she has come up with more details about her allegations. In an interview with PinkVilla, she said that when she had shared her ordeal with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family, she was told that she is the child of a Hindu mother, and hence a liar. Her parents had a love marriage against the wishes of her mother’s parents. The girl has also stated that her mother had left the Siddiqui family and had taken divorce due to the continuous harassment and physical violence she was subjected to.

Years of sexual and physical harassment

In the interview, Siddiqui’s niece Shasha Siddiqui has stated that the sexual assault started when she was only nine years old. At that time, she did not understand what is happening to her, but with time she learned about the difference between good touch and bad touch. She tried to convince her family, but no one came to her rescue. When she was in 8th, her father reportedly refused to continue her education as he believed girls should not pursue an education.

The girl has stated that one night when she was in Delhi, her uncle Minaz came into her room and tried to force her into a sexual relationship. When she refused, he got angry and beat her with his belt. She further stated that she had the photographic evidence of the physical assault that she had shared with her then-boyfriend, to whom she is now married.

Nawazuddin’s family harassed her husband and in-laws

The girl has also stated that after she decided to get married, her father’s family had filed cases against her husband and in-laws with a number of false accusations. She further told that they had falsified documents and had claimed that she is underage, which was later proven wrong in court. She has added that Nawazuddin’s family, including her own father, has been constantly harassing her husband’s family with threats and court cases for years. She has alleged that physical assault, violence, threats and domestic abuse is a common thing in the Siddiqui family and many women have faced it. She alleged that even Nawazuddin’s wife (who has filed for divorce), her own mother and her other aunts have faced physical abuse and violence at the hands of family members. She alleged that Nawazuddin’s brothers are angry, abusive by nature and the family atmosphere is usually violent.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui approached her after FIR

In the interview, the girl also stated that when Nawazuddin Siddiqui learned about the FIR she has filed, he had called her to talk. He asked her to take back the complaint, but she refused to do so. She had earlier mentioned that Nawazuddin had ignored and dismissed her concerns when she had told him about the harassment she was facing by his uncle, telling her that Minaz Siddiqui is her uncle and he can never do such a thing.

