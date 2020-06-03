Wednesday, June 3, 2020
“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

Nawazuddin's niece alleges that her father and Nawazuddin have filed false cases to harass her in-laws and that they never believed her when she talked about the childhood sexual assault.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from movie 'Haramkhor' (image courtesy: thequint.com)
As per the report published in TOI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has alleged torture and sexual abuse by one of her uncles, Nawazuddin’s brother, when she was a child. She told ETimes that a sexual harassment complaint had been filed against her uncle. She has alleged that she was sexually harassed in her childhood by her uncle.

In the conversation, she mentioned that when she was two years old, her parents got divorced. Her stepmother tortured her a lot. As a child, she was unable to understand what her uncle was doing to her. However, when she grew up, she realised it was a different kind of touch. She claimed there was violence too.

False cases against in-laws

Nawazuddin’s niece has a court marriage. She also claimed that her father and her uncle, Nawazuddin are harassing her in-laws too. She alleges that her father and Nawazuddin have filed false cases to harass her in-laws and that they never believed her when she talked about the childhood sexual assault.

“My father and the rest of the family never believed me. Every six months, my father files some cases against my in-laws,” She told ET. She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her. “Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte” (He is your uncle. He cannot do anything like this.) Nawazuddin reportedly told her when she confided in him about the sexual assault by his brother.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, filed for divorce and alleged that she had faced mental and physical torture by her in-laws. Aaliya also mentioned that she changed her name back to Anjana Kishor Pandey and did not want to be reminded that she is using someone’s identity for her benefit.

