Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted at Mumbai hospital

Amitabh Bachchan also asked everyone who came into close proximity with him in the last ten days to get themselves tested

OpIndia Staff

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been infected with the Coronavirus. The veteran actor took to Twitter to inform about this development about his health. He said that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been shifted to hospital.

His family and staff also have undergone test, and the result for the same is awaited. Amitabh Bachchan also asked everyone who came into close proximity with him in the last ten days to get themselves tested. He has been admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

The BigB was last seen in Gulabo Sitaro along with Ayushmann Khurana. The movie was released on web stream platform Amazon Prime Video, as the theatres across the country remain shut due to the Coronavirus Lockdown.

