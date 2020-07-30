Thursday, July 30, 2020
Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to beam across Time Square on 5th August: Reports

Speaking to PTI, Sewhani said that they are leasing prominent billboards for the occasion including the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen and the giant Nasdaq screen. These are highest-resolution exterior LED screens at Times Square in New York.

OpIndia Staff

Times Square LED billboards to display Lord ram, Ayodhya images on Bhoomi Pujan day
Hindu Community in New York will celebrate Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan at Times Square, images of Bhagwan Ram to be displayed on screens, image via Twitter
1

Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, said on Wednesday that they are making arrangements to celebrate the historical moment of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in New York on 5th August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with prominent leaders and saints, will be present in Ayodhya for the ceremony. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir.

As per a PTI report, Sewhani said that they are leasing prominent billboards for the occasion including the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen and the giant Nasdaq screen. These are highest-resolution exterior LED screens at Times Square in New York.

Lord Ram’s portraits and 3D model of the Ram Mandir will be displayed

The display will begin at 8 AM in August and will continue till 10 PM. Images with “Jai Shri Ram” in Hindi and English, portraits of Bhagwan Ram, videos, 3D paintings of Ram Mandir design and architecture and pictures and videos of Bhoomi Pujan are to be displayed across several billboards. The members of the Indian community will gather at Times Square to mark the celebration.

As per reports, Sehwani said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime event. “Under Prime Minister Modi, the construction of the Ram Temple is a dream come true for Hindus all over the world. Till six years back, we never thought that this day would come soon but due to Modi’s leadership, this day has come, and we want to celebrate it in a befitting way.” he added.

Years of wait for the judgment

ON 9th November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed land belongs to Ram Lalla Virajman and allowed the construction of Ram Mandir. The court had ordered the Indian Government to form a trust for the same. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was formed in February to manage the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Mandir will take place on 5th August. The Supreme Court verdict has effectively ended a centuries long wait for Hindus to claim the birthplace of Lord Ram, one of the most sacred sites of Hinduism.

