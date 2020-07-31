In an interesting development, the Mahant of Tapasvi Chavni in Ayodhya has reportedly suggested the Sunni Central Waqf Board to construct a school or hospital, instead of a mosque, on the government allotted 5-acre land in Dhanipur village in Raunahi, Ayodhya. With regard to the construction of a Masjid, the Hindu saints in Ayodhya have raised no objection but have suggested an alternative.

Masjid cannot be built on a donated land

Paramhans Das, the Mahant of Tapasvi Chavni, said, “There is no mosque in the country that has been built in the name of Babur. Masjid can’t be built on donated land. Prayers will not be accepted if such a thing is done.” He argued that since the land was given over to the Sunni Central Wakf Board by the government in the absence of any financial transaction, it will be deemed as ‘charity/donation’. Paramhans Das recommended building a school or hospital at the allotted site and vowed to donate ₹1.15 lac for the cause. He also said that the trust will receive the co-operation of other Hindu saints for the noble cause.

Mosque built in the name of Babur will be opposed

According to the Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation can build anything of their choice on the 5-acre land. However, he cautioned that a Mosque cannot be built yet again in the name of Babur. He said that doing so will invite fierce opposition from others.

Sunni Waqf Board constitutes a trust for Masjid

On 29th July, Zufar Ahmed Farooqui, chairman Sunni Waqf board announced the formation of a trust to build a mosque on the land outside Ayodhya allotted to them as per the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that they would build a Mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre hospital, and a library on the land provided by the state government. The name of the trust is “Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation.” The government had allotted 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf board in Raunahi, Dhanipur Village, Ayodhya as per the Novemver 2019 verdict by the Supreme Court.