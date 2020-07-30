Thursday, July 30, 2020
UP Sunni Waqf Board constitutes trust to build Mosque in Ayodhya on land given as per SC’s Ram Janmabhoomi order

The government had allotted 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf board in Raunahi, Dhanipur Village, Ayodhya, after awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus to build a Ram Mandir.

Zufar Ahmad Farooqui
Zufar Ahmad Farooqui announced nine names of Trust members to build mosque in Ayodhya (Image: Amar Ujala)
52

On 29th July, Zufar Ahmed Farooqui, chairman Sunni Waqf board announced the formation of a trust to build a mosque on the land outside Ayodhya allotted to them as per the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that they would build a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre hospital and a library on the land provided by the state government. The name of the trust is “Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation.” The government had allotted 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf board in Raunahi, Dhanipur Village, Ayodhya, after awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus to build a Ram Mandir.

Press Release by Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board announcing formation of trust to build mosque near Ayodhya

About the trust

As per the official spokesperson of the board, there will be 15 members who will take care of the work of the trust. Uttar Pradesh Central Waqf Board is the founding trustee. Farooqui named 9 out of 15 members in a press release. The chief executive officer of the board will be the ex-officio representative of the trust. He has been appointed Chief Trustee and Chairman of the trust.

The names of the trust members are:

  1. Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Sunni Waqf Board through its CEO – Founder Trustee
  2. Zufar Ahmed Faruqi – Chief Trustee/Chairman
  3. Adnan Farrukh Shah, Gorakhpur – Trustee/Vice President
  4. Athar Husain, Lucknow – Trustee/Secretary
  5. Faiz Aftab, Meerut – Trustee/Treasurer
  6. Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui, Lucknow – Member
  7. Sheikh Sauduzzaman, Banda- Member
  8. Mohammad Rashid, Lucknow- Member
  9. Imran Ahmed, Lucknow- Member

Athar Hussain will also act as the official spokesperson for the trust. The remaining six members will be chosen soon.

Lag in mosque construction due to Covid-19

A few days back, Sunni Waqf Board had said that there had been some delay in the construction of the Mosque amid Covid-19 pandemic. Farooqui said that he has no hope that All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other leading Muslim organizations will provide any support, financial or otherwise, for the construction of the mosque.

5th August, the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

After the historic judgment in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman on 9th November 2019, a trust was formed for the construction of Ram Mandir in February 2020. The trust worked extensively during the pandemic as well and set 5th August as the date for Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir after consulting with PMO to ensure PM Modi’s presence during the event.

