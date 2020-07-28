Several Bollywood celebrities have reportedly been in touch with a cartel of 15-20 Pakistani ‘agents’ who are backed by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), reported Times Now. As per the report, the unnamed stars made undercover deals with the said agents, despite being cautioned and sensitised about the same by the Indian security agencies.

Reportedly, the said deals have been classified as ‘shady and unclean.’ As per the report, several Bollywood actors have collaborated with Pakistani artists and ISI-backed agents and performed in countries such as Canada and the US. Reportedly, the authorities in Canada and the US are now compiling a list of all such agents in the two countries that will be to the leaders of the Indian diaspora.

The crucial story about the nexus between the ISI and the Bollywood comes to light days after a Pakistani-origin American citizen Rehan Siddiqui was blacklisted by India, as revealed by a dossier prepared by the Indian government. Reportedly, Siddiqui lured Bollywood stars for shows and events via two Indian citizens and used the money, raised from events, to fund anti-India activities.

SRK well-acquainted with Kashmiri separatist

Last Wednesday, netizens unearthed images of Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan with California based Kashmiri separatist Tony Ashai, who had been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India. It is alleged that Shah Rukh Khan has a very close relationship with Tony Ashai. Ashai is believed to have built a lot of his properties in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and also designed his apartments in Los Angeles. His son Bilal Ashai has been urging the Kashmiri youth to pick up guns.

A Srinagar-based activist Al Iskandar @TheSkandar on Twitter posted a series of tweets alleging that Tony Ashai, also known as Aziz Ashai, has been a member of the terror group Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) sponsored by ISI. The Bollywood superstar, according to him, had hired Ashai as an architect. Khan’s wife Gauri, he claimed, is also involved with Ashai in a lot of her projects.