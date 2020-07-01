Rehana Fathima, the controversial former ‘model’ and ‘kiss for love’ campaigner, who recently raked up a major controversy after she posted a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body, has been asked by her former employer, BSNL, to vacate the residential quarters that was provided by the company. The Indian state-owned telecommunications company served a notice to its sacked employee, Rehana Fathima, following the recent police raid on her house and the registration of a POCSO case over her controversial video.

“The above event tarnished the image of BSNL. Hence you are instructed to vacate the quarters within 30 days from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which further proceedings will be initiated for eviction”, said the June 27 notice.

The notice also mentioned that she was given compulsory retirement with effect from May 11, 2020 as a part of disciplinary proceedings. It stated that as she is no longer an employee of BSNL, she is ineligible to occupy the company provided accommodation with effect from May 11.

Rehana booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

The Thiruvalla police of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala had raided the former ‘model’ and ‘activists’ house on June 25, a day after she was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act and the section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) for non-bailable offences.

Rehana, who was earlier arrested after her Sabarimala misadventure for hurting religious sentiments through a Facebook post, had on June 19 taken to her youtube channel to post a 2:00 minute video where she is seen lying on bed wearing only a pair of red shorts, while her children attempt to paint on her torso. She also uploaded the same on her Facebook page with hashtag #BodyArtPolitics.

According to Rehana, the video was made to reiterate that women need to be open about sex and their bodies in a society where sex and nudity are taboo. In her Facebook post, Rehana writes that “no child who has seen his own mother’s nakedness and body can abuse the female body. Therefore, vaccines against false perceptions about women’s body and sexuality should be initiated from home”.

The Facebook post had shared a video uploaded on her YouTube channel, where Fathima’s children are seen painting flowers and leaves on her naked torso while she lies on the bed. Viewer discretion is advised for the video as it has nudity content.

Rehana’s obnoxious effort to ‘sex-educate’ her children was not received well by Netizens, with many users pointing out that the act amounts to and child abuse and sexual exploitation.

Rehana Fathima and her other controversial activities

Last month, Fathima was sacked from her job after BSNL authorities after a probe found that her Facebook messages had incited communal tension and she had violated service rules.

For the past 18 months, she was under suspension after BSNL had received complaints from the public about her abusive pictures and videos, which had hurt religious sentiments.

The controversial activist, Rehana Fathima had sparked a huge controversy after she had tried to enter the holy Sabarimala shrine and desecrate it following the controversial Supreme court judgement granting permission to women of all ages to enter the temple ignoring the shrine’s age-old tradition barring women of menstruating age to enter the holy place.

In 2018, the Pathanamthitta police had registered a case against activist Rehana Fathima against a complaint filed by Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samithi for putting up social media posts that were “communally divisive” in nature.

The self-proclaimed activist was also ‘expelled‘ from the Muslim community by the Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council for her activities.

A model of sorts in the past, Fathima has been a part of the ‘Kiss of Love’ campaign in Kochi in 2014 against the purported moral policing. Rehana Fathima was also convicted in a cheque-fraud case and awarded a fine of Rs. 2.1 lakh and one day of imprisonment in the year 2014.