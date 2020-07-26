Sunday, July 26, 2020
Updated:

Complaint filed by neighbour against ABVP President over harassment charges withdrawn: Read details

The ABVP had said that the video which is being shared by Congress affiliated body is tampered and being used with malafide intentions.

OpIndia Staff

A complaint filed against Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) National President Dr Subbaiah Shanmugam by one of their 62-year-old neighbour in Chennai over charges of alleged harassment has been withdrawn by the complainant on Saturday.

While media reported that Dr Shanmugam had been booked by police on Saturday, on Sunday, ABVP released a statement confirming that the complaint which was filed by one neighbour of Dr Shanmugam at Chennai Adambakkam police for allegedly harassing the woman over a parking spot was withdrawn. In the complaint filed against ABVP President, the lady had alleged that he had urinated at her doorstep and thrown garbage at her doorstep.

The student outfit, late at night, issued a statement saying the complainant, Balaji Vijayaraghavan, the woman’s nephew, has withdrawn the complaint.

“Misunderstandings between two families now stand cleared and all issues between the two parties have now resolved,” the ABVP stated.

Earlier, the 62-year-old women had submitted CCTV footage and photos, showing a man, supposedly Dr Subbiah, urinating at her doorstep. The misunderstanding between the woman and the ABVP leader had started over the parking space issue. Since January, the doctor had not paid the money which led to a fight between the duo. 

In the complaint, the woman had said that the ABVP president had allegedly threw used surgical masks, garbage, after which she installed a CCTV camera at her doorstep on July 5. On July 10, the camera recorded him allegedly urinating in front of the house.

Dr Subbiah is a professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Kilpauk Medical College and Government Royapettah Hospital. The 62-year-old complainant had registered a case under IPC sections 271 and 427, besides TN Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

Meanwhile, Dr Subbiah had contended that the video was doctored. “The video is doctored. That is not me. Someone is manipulating the situation,” Dr Subbiah had said.

ABVP attacks NSUI over purported video

As the videos went viral on the internet, the ABVP blamed the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) for circulating the video. Reacting to the issue, ABVP National General secretary Nidhi Tripathi had said that Congress affiliated students’ body was running malicious and derogatory propaganda against its National President and demanded an investigation into the claims made by NSUI.

“NSUI is running malicious, derogatory propaganda against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam with a tampered video purported as harassment. ABVP demands investigation to be done on the claims by NSUI which are libellous in nature and have invited legal action against the national office bearers of INC, IYC, and the NSUI. The video shared by NSUI with an allegation of harassment is tampered with and is being used with malafide intentions. The two families have discussed this within their housing society and have already concluded that the harassment allegations were caused due to misunderstandings and are untrue,” the statement released by ABVP read.

