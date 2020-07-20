A staff member at the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi committed suicide in the servant quarter. The body was discovered yesterday, Delhi Police has said.

It is reported that the door to the room was locked from the inside when the body was discovered. However, it is not known yet what prompted the individual to resort to the extreme act. The Delhi Police has reportedly taken the body in its custody and sent the corpse for further investigation into the matter.

As per reports, the individual committed suicide on Sunday. No suicide note has been recovered as of now. The Police has launched an investigation into the matter. It is further reported that the individual, who has been identified as one Prakash, hanged himself using an electric wire at around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. It was the deceased’s brother who informed the Police about stench coming from the room.