Friday, July 17, 2020
Home News Reports Congress brings in 'audio recording' drama to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs:...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress brings in ‘audio recording’ drama to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs: Did it inadvertently admit that Gehlot does not have the numbers?

Surjewala, while reading out an alleged transcript of the said conversation, also stated that Congress leader Bhanwar Lal was saying to Shekhawat that "they do not have the numbers, how long they can keep the MLAs in a hotel?"

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress brings in 'audio recording' trope to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs
Sachin Pilot with Ashok Gehlot (Photo Credits: The Financial Express)
36

The Congress party is holding a presser a Jaipur, claiming that some ‘viral’ audio recordings have been found which hint at ongoing ‘dealings’ to ‘buy’ MLAs. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told in a presser that Congress leader Bhanwar Lal and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and another BJP leader Sanjay Jain were talking about bringing the Gehlot government down. On the basis of some ‘leaked’ and ‘viral’ audio clips, Surjewala claimed that Shekhawat was plotting with some Congress MLAs to get them to the BJP side.

Surjewala, while reading out an alleged transcript of the said conversation, also stated that Congress leader Bhanwar Lal was saying to Shekhawat that “they do not have the numbers, how long they can keep the MLAs in a hotel?” The part where Bhanwar Lal, as per Surjewala’s own claims, says that Gehlot does not have the numbers, can be heard from 8 minutes onwards in the live video of the presser shared by Congress’ official handle.

It is a troubling development because so far, Ashok Gehlot has been claiming that he has a firm majority and the Rajasthan government is stable despite Sachin Pilot’s ‘rebellion’.

Claiming that the so-called audio recordings ‘prove’ that the BJP is trying to buy their MLAs and thus bring an elected government down, Surjewala even claimed that there should be an SOG investigation against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and he should be arrested for ‘trying to destabilise’ the Gehlot government. Surjewala also stated that the issue of ‘buying’ MLAs was going on for a month.

The audio recordings

A media report had claimed earlier that 3 audio recordings, allegedly phone conversations between Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat where they were reportedly claiming that the “deal” for 30 MLAs is already done and was finalised in Delhi.

Hindi daily Bhaskar, without confirming the authenticity or date of recording of the audios, stated that the said audios, two in Rajasthani and one in Hindi and English. In the said audios, one person is reportedly heard saying that soon the number of 30 MLAs to be ‘bought’ will be achieved. The conversation also hints that some of their associates are already in Delhi.

In the audio, the person claiming to be Ganjendra Singh says that no one can wait for 8-10 days. As soon as possible, people will come and join. The audio ‘talk’ also allegedly claims that the ‘associates’ in Delhi have already taken the first instalment of the money. The audio allegedly sounds like two leaders are planning on how to dismantle the Gehlot government and discussing about the dealings to ‘buy’ MLAs.

Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma calls audios fake

Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma has reportedly called the audios fake. He has stated that Ashok Gehlot is very stressed over the Pilot issue and the possibility of losing majority. Sharma stated that Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma has planted the audios to ‘create pressure on MLAs’.

Sachin Pilot and some of his supporters have also reportedly stated that the audio tapes are a fake stunt by the Congress.

Congress and its audio tape stunts

The ‘leaked audio’ is a trope that has been already tried by the Congress in Karnataka. In May 2018, the Congress had released another such tape claiming that some of its own MLAs are in talks with the BJP to sabotage government formation.

Congress MLA Shivram Hebbar had called the audio tapes fake. Interestingly, the number of audio tapes that time were also three. Congress had claimed that the audio tapes prove that the BJP is trying to ‘buy’ MLAs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsSurjewala congress, Congress MLAs, Rajasthan crisis pilot

Trending now

News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Congress governments over four decades kept changing rules to allot free Lutyens land to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report by Times Now stated that ongoing high-level probe against the Gandhis-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has exposed a convenient arrangement that saw Gandhi family virtually taking over prime Lutyens land through various trusts including the RGF.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

He had problem with ringing bells in temple: Locals allege Nadeem Mewati of unleashing terror against Hindus and masterminding priest murder

OpIndia Staff -
In the Meerut Priest murder case, local residents have alleged involvement of former councillor Nadeem Mewati.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Congress brings in ‘audio recording’ drama to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs: Did it inadvertently admit that Gehlot does not have the...

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot have been firmly asserting that they have a majority and the Rajasthan government is stable. The sudden audio drama and claims of a Congress MLA saying that they do not have the numbers adds new twist to the political development in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Varavara Rao tests positive for Coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital from Taloja central jail
Read more
News Reports

Police lodges FIR after AMU student receives threats from another student, told she will be forced to wear “brass hijab”

OpIndia Staff -
Police file FIR after AMU students threaten female student for saying girls in the University are forced to cover themselves up in hostels
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did the Rs 263 crore Sattar Ghat bridge in Bihar collapse within 29 days of construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The barbs were not limited to the opposition parties. Some netizens also blamed Bihar govt for the Sattar Ghat Bridge collapse
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more
News Reports

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Pilot & other rebel Congress MLAs approach Rajasthan HC against Speaker’s disqualification notice, court grants time to amend the plea

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot as the state chief and removed him from the Deputy CM's post
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Read more

Connect with us

236,113FansLike
408,488FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com