Congress leader says a combination of Rum and half-fried eggs can cure Coronavirus, calls ‘Old Monk’ rum as ‘Khodays’

At a time when there is a raging debate over the effectiveness of self-medication against the coronavirus pandemic, a Congress leader from Mangaluru, Karnataka has come up with a home remedy to cure the Chinese epidemic – rum and half-fried eggs.

In a video, which has gone viral now, the Congress Councillor from Ullal Municipal Council, Mangaluru – Ravichandra Gatti asked people to drink 90ml rum after adding a teaspoonful of ground pepper. He asked people to eat two half-fried omelettes as well, after which coronavirus will disappear, he claimed.

“Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelets to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes,” said Ravichandra Gatti in the viral video holding the 750-ml bottle of Old Monk rum.

Watch: Congress councillor Ravichandra Gatti touts rum and fried eggs as home remedy for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QkALq1DaN6 — TOI Mangaluru (@TOIMangalore) July 17, 2020

Gatti said he had himself tried many medicines as a cure for coronavirus but vouched that only rum and eggs worked. Shockingly, throughout the video, he mistakenly refers to ‘Old Monk’ rum by a lesser-known brand – ‘Khodays’.

“I don’t know about Doctors. I have tried various medicines. But this is my remedy for COVID. I may be a politician which is not important here. I am speaking as a citizen of India and as a COVID committee member,” he says.”I am not suggesting this as a politician, but as a member of the corona committee,” he said.

The Congress leader also said that many people in Bengaluru and Madikeri drink rum but said that he does not drink or eat fish.

Reportedly, Gatti is known to be a social worker and a party member for nearly 15 years. The Congress leaders from the Mangaluru area had plans to discuss the matter.