Controversial Congress leader Salman Nizami, who is known to express anti-India feelings regularly, has labelled the day of 5th August as the black day for Jammu and Kashmir. On this day last year, Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution was abrogated, which had granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Along with that, the state was bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Salman Nizami posted a tweet saying that 5th August is the black day for Jammu and Kashmir. He also demanded that Article 370 should be brought back and statehood of J&K should be restored. The Congress leader is known for his anti-India views, who had publicly said that he wants an Independent Kashmir, thereby supporting the separatists and terrorists active in the state.

Salman Nizami also believes Afzal Guru was not a terrorist, but a martyr. He had once tweeted, “Tum Kitnay Afzal maro gay, har ghar say Afzal niklay ga”.

He had also threatened to hang BJP leaders if the party organises a rally in Kashmir. While openly advocating for a separate country for Indian Muslims, Nizami had also tweeted once, “I hate you India and I mean… Shaheed Afzal Guru”.

The Congress leader terming the 5th August as black day echoes how Pakistan is planning to remember the historic day. Pakistan has planned a host of propaganda programmes against India on this event. According to reports, Pakistan Army has set out a flow chart titled Black Day- August 5, scheduling the programs plans for the same.

Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also labelled 5th August as black day for the former state. Peoples Democratic Party issued a statement yesterday saying, “August 5 marks a black day in the constitutional history of J&K, when the solemn commitments made by Parliament and in the Constitution were annulled for a majoritarian goal of bulldozing the country into one saffron colour.”

Similarly, separatist organisation All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has declared August 5 as a black day, and also called for a strike on that day. APHC has said that India is trying all means of oppression to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement.

It may be noted that 5th August this year will see another historic event, the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi will attend the event.