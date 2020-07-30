Thursday, July 30, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leader who had once called Afzal Guru a martyr now calls 5th August...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress leader who had once called Afzal Guru a martyr now calls 5th August a ‘black day’

Congress leader Salman Nizami terming the 5th August as black day echoes how Pakistan is planning to remember the historic day.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Salman Nizami with Rahul Gandhi (source: Nizami's Twitter account)
7

Controversial Congress leader Salman Nizami, who is known to express anti-India feelings regularly, has labelled the day of 5th August as the black day for Jammu and Kashmir. On this day last year, Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution was abrogated, which had granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Along with that, the state was bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Salman Nizami posted a tweet saying that 5th August is the black day for Jammu and Kashmir. He also demanded that Article 370 should be brought back and statehood of J&K should be restored. The Congress leader is known for his anti-India views, who had publicly said that he wants an Independent Kashmir, thereby supporting the separatists and terrorists active in the state.

Salman Nizami also believes Afzal Guru was not a terrorist, but a martyr. He had once tweeted, “Tum Kitnay Afzal maro gay, har ghar say Afzal niklay ga”.

He had also threatened to hang BJP leaders if the party organises a rally in Kashmir. While openly advocating for a separate country for Indian Muslims, Nizami had also tweeted once, “I hate you India and I mean… Shaheed Afzal Guru”.

The Congress leader terming the 5th August as black day echoes how Pakistan is planning to remember the historic day. Pakistan has planned a host of propaganda programmes against India on this event. According to reports, Pakistan Army has set out a flow chart titled Black Day- August 5, scheduling the programs plans for the same.

Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also labelled 5th August as black day for the former state. Peoples Democratic Party issued a statement yesterday saying, “August 5 marks a black day in the constitutional history of J&K, when the solemn commitments made by Parliament and in the Constitution were annulled for a majoritarian goal of bulldozing the country into one saffron colour.”

Similarly, separatist organisation All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has declared August 5 as a black day, and also called for a strike on that day. APHC has said that India is trying all means of oppression to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement.

It may be noted that 5th August this year will see another historic event, the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi will attend the event.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
Politics

Rafale jets are overhyped. For super secret reasons, UPA had a much better fighter jet deal

Abhishek Banerjee -
Sources tell me that UPA's deal with fighter jets was much better than that of Modi's.
Read more

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum

Watch: Iconic video of LK Advani after which ‘Baccha baccha Ram ka, Janmabhoomi ke kaam ka’ became a slogan for Ram Mandir movement

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lal Krishna Advani laid the foundation of a massive change in Indian politics and society when he embarked upon the Ram Rath Yatra in 1990.

Petition seeks to restore Preamble of Constitution of India to the one originally drafted by Dr Ambedkar. Do you know who changed the constitution...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India to restore the Preamble of Constitution to the one originally drafted by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution.

Why election based representation from the ‘district’ in which the temple is situated might be a result of misplaced understanding

Opinions Guest Author -
Proposing election based representation from the “district” in which the temple is situated often misses the point that each temple evolved its own unique methodology to integrate the local communities into how it was run and the resources managed.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka drops Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ from school syllabus due to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government has also dropped lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, apart from Tipu Sultan.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Congress leader who had once called Afzal Guru a martyr now calls 5th August a ‘black day’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami echoes Pakistan, terms 5th August as a black day for Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

‘Hero’, ‘Ghazi’, Lion of Islam: Pakistani nationals hail man who murdered an elderly Ahmadiyya for committing ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
Shockingly, hours after the killing of Naseem, the killer Khalid Khan is now hailed as a hero by Pakistanis, claiming that he saved 'Islam' by killing an unarmed, elderly man who was serving prison sentence.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to look into claims of Rajput’s father that Rhea Chakraborty stole Rs 15 crores

OpIndia Staff -
ED has written to Bihar Police asking for a copy of the FIR in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput against his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
News Reports

UP Sunni Waqf Board constitutes trust to build Mosque in Ayodhya on land given as per SC’s Ram Janmabhoomi order

OpIndia Staff -
UP Sunni Waqf board forms trust named Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation build mosque in Ayodhya
Read more
Politics

Rafale jets are overhyped. For super secret reasons, UPA had a much better fighter jet deal

Abhishek Banerjee -
Sources tell me that UPA's deal with fighter jets was much better than that of Modi's.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to beam across Time Square on 5th August: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Images of Bhagwan Ram and 3D portraits of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are to beam across Time Square on 5th August, informed Jagdish Sehwani, president of the American India Public Affairs Committee.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi finally vacates the govt allocated bungalow, a day before the last date

OpIndia Staff -
The central government bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate has now been allocated to BJP MP Anil Baluni.
Read more
News Reports

Sedition charges against Sharjeel Imam: AAP govt yet to sanction prosecution, Delhi Police tells court

OpIndia Staff -
Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana has taken cognisance of the charges under UAPA against Sharjeel Imam, but the AAP govt is yet to give prosecution sanction on the sedition charges.
Read more

Connect with us

237,936FansLike
417,880FollowersFollow
284,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com