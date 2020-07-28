On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly place a silver brick at the foundation site of the majestic Ram Mandir during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya. As per reports, the silver brick weighs 22.6 kg and costs around ₹15,59,000.

Besides, the name of the PM Modi, date and time to be placed and the Holy chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is written on the brick. As per the inscription, the brick will be placed at the site at 12:15:15 pm. The brick is inked with markings of Holy Swastika, and Hindu ceremonial adornments of Haldi, kumkum and kumkum infused threads.

As per some reports, many devotees, including dwellers and local businessmen have contributed silver for the making of the massive brick.

The silver brick to be placed by PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

PM Modi, LK Advani to participate in Bhoomi Pujan

The ceremony will be a culmination of three-day Vedic rituals performed by sages from Varanasi. The ceremony will also involve the placing of a silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum. BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi puja in Ayodhya. The PM is set to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi on August 5, when the Bhoomi Pujan is expected to be performed.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust established for the construction of the temple, will organise the events. The trust has also appealed to the general public, especially Hindu devotees to watch the event on TV and light diyas in their homes on the day to mark the historic and spiritual event.