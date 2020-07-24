Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News Reports 16 years after not letting his mortal remains enter its headquarters, Congress suddenly wakes...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

16 years after not letting his mortal remains enter its headquarters, Congress suddenly wakes up to ‘pay tribute’ to P V Narasimha Rao

PV Narasimha Rao was subjected to indignities and abasement by the Congress leadership, headed by Sonia Gandhi, who reportedly nursed grievance against him for the investigation on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
After years of indignities, Congress hails PV Narasimha Rao as
PV Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi
130

After almost 16 years, the Congress party, which did not shy away from humiliating the former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao even in his death by not allowing his mortal remains to enter its headquarters, has suddenly decided to co-opt the forgotten leader in what appears as an attempt to turn their declining political fortunes.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh sang praises to PV Narasimha Rao, addressing him as “father of economic reforms in India”. While speaking at the inaugural session of birth centenary celebrations of PV Narsimha Rao, former PM Singh hailed him as “great son of the soil” who had the vision and courage of ushering the country into the era of economic reforms. Singh had served as the Finance of Minister of India under PV Narasimha Rao.

Ascribing the credit of opening up the Indian economy to PV Narasimha Rao, Singh said, “It was a hard choice and a bold decision and it was possible because prime minister Narasimha Rao gave me the freedom to roll out things, after he fully understood what was ailing India’s economy at that time.”

P V Narasimha Rao was the first prime minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete a full term of five years. He had become the PM in 1991 due to the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi during the elections.

Indignities meted out to PV Narsimha Rao under Congress

While Congress is falling over itself to pay homage to the former prime minister, it is an opportune time to revisit the indignities meted out to Rao by the Congress party. Congress’ sudden change of heart for the former Prime Minister betrays the hatred its senior leadership harboured for Rao 16 years ago when he was not accorded the due respect even in his death and his mortal remains were not allowed from entering the Congress headquarters.

Former Congress President and Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi loathed former Prime Minister and Congress President P.V. Narasimha Rao enough to not allow his mortal remains to enter the AICC (All India Congress Committee) compound. His body stayed parked in a carriage outside the gate.

PV Narasimha Rao, who Manmohan Singh hails as the “father of economic reforms in India” did not even receive a state funeral. In fact, leaders like Sanjay Gandhi, who presided over horrendous programs such as forced sterilisation during the Emergency was honoured with a state funeral and a samadhi in Delhi. However, PV Narasimha Rao was not considered by the Congress leadership, headed by Sonia Gandhi, of worthy enough to deserve a state funeral and a samadhi in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi, it is believed, was ‘upset‘ about the way the investigation on Rajiv Gandhi assassination had proceeded.

Even before his demise, Rao was subjected to the humiliation and abasement that did not seem proper for a senior AICC member and the former Prime Minister of India. Rao passed away on 23rd December 2004. On 27th December 2004, M D Nalapat, Indian academic and columnist wrote (emphasis added): “In fact, despite being a former AICC president and a prime minister, Narasimha Rao was not just excluded from the Congress Working Committee since the current heir to the Nehru dynasty took charge of the party in 1998, he was not even allowed to become one of the numerous ‘special invitees’, most of whom get selected for their cheerleader skills rather than any other contribution.”

Following his death, Nalapat claimed that despite calling a special Union Cabinet meeting at 3 pm to discuss the subject of Rao’s funeral, no arrangements were made at his 9 Motilal Nehru Marg to receive the body and place it on a platform, nor flowers, nor any laying out of carpets by the administration for the mourning crowds to sit down on, nor even a shamiana on the lawns were arranged by the Congress leadership.

PV Narasimha Rao’s grandson slams Congress leaders for accusing the former PM of sideling Nehru-Gandhi dynasty

PV Narasimha Rao’s humiliation by the Congress party and its leaders did not end with his demise alone. Long after he died, the former prime minister was an object of scorn and contempt for the Congress leaders. Last year, NV Subhash, the grandson of former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader late P V Narasimha Rao had slammed a senior Congress leader and the party for making allegations against the former Prime Minister and also demanded an apology from the Gandhi family for “injustice” done to him.

NV Subhash reacted after AICC Secretary G Chinna Reddy had issued a statement accusing former Prime Minister Rao of trying to “sideline” the Nehru-Gandhi family during his tenure. NV Subhash said G Chinna Reddy’s accusations were “not true and condemnable”.

“Rao was the most trusted and loyal leader for Gandhi family and always guided the family on many issues”, he claimed.

It is pertinent to note that ten years after his death, the former Prime Minister finally got a memorial in Delhi in 2015, that too by the NDA government led by PM Modi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol

Karan Acharya, the artist behind the Rudra Hanuman portrait, puts life into the cloud, wins hearts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karan Acharya is the same artist who's "Rudra Hanuman" poster had given a lot of heartburns to the usual coterie of liberals

Congress, India Today get together to promote Rahul Gandhi, end up adding imaginary zeroes in social media views. Read details

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In their haste to 're-launch' Rahul Gandhi for the nth time, India Today and Congress IT Cell added imaginary zeroes to the number of views, mistaking millions as crores.

Fact-check: No, Govt of India is not selling 3 Khadi masks for Rs 999

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, several social media users took to Twitter to share images of an advertisement put out by a certain seller, who claims to be selling three Khadi masks for Rs.999.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Papad may not sell more, but India sold more spices thanks to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
While we do not endorse the minister's claims, but Papad does contain many Indian spices, which have multiple health benefits.
Read more
News Reports

16 years after not letting his mortal remains enter its headquarters, Congress suddenly wakes up to ‘pay tribute’ to P V Narasimha Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Congress has suddenly decided to co-opt forgotten leader PV Narasimha Rao in attempt to revive political fortunes
Read more
News Reports

India and China conduct 17th WMCC meeting virtually, both sides agree on early and complete disengagement of the troops along LAC

OpIndia Staff -
China and India emphasised that they will maintain military and diplomatic dialogue and consultation
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan political crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs debunk claims made by CM Ashok Gehlot of being held hostage by the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel leaders emphasised that Ashok Gehlot must step down from his Chief Ministerial position in the larger interest of the Congress party.
Read more
News Reports

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is moving towards herd immunity, experts caution saying antibodies may fade away quickly

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is moving towards herd immunity & one-third population developed antibodies against coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: Despite 10-day lockdown, Pune’s COVID-19 woes turn from bad to worse

OpIndia Staff -
Pune registered highest single-day spike in the number of cases on the penultimate day of the 10-day lockdown imposed by administration
Read more
Politics

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot threatens mass uprising against the governor, Congress MLAs protest outside Raj Bhawan

OpIndia Staff -
Gehlot has met governor Kalraj Mishra. The governor was also seen interacting with the protesting MLAs in the Raj Bhawan premises.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more

Connect with us

237,331FansLike
414,384FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com