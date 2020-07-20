The Coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford has shown promising results. Although further trials will be required to access the viability of the vaccine, experts concur that the first trials of the vaccine demonstrate positive developments. British Prime Minister hailed the results and called it an “important step in the right direction”.

The early trials showed that the vaccine led the cells to making antibodies and T-cells that can fight the Coronavirus.

This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford.

There are no guarantees, we’re not there yet & further trials will be necessary – but this is an important step in the right direction.https://t.co/PRUTu8rlPF — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 20, 2020

The Coronavirus vaccine, called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, happens to be made from a genetically engineered virus that causes common colds in chimpanzees. The scientists developed it by transferring the genetic information for the spike protein of the Coronavirus, which it uses to invade the host’s cells, to the vaccine.

UK based esteemed medical journal The Lancet has called the Coronavirus vaccine “safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic”. The results published on Monday says that the vaccine “showed an acceptable safety profile and homologous boosting increased antibody responses.” The vaccine has no dangerous side-effects but 7 out of 10 people on trial developed a fever or headache. Researchers have said that this could be managed with paracetamol.

Prof Sarah Gilbert, form the University of Oxford, UK, said, “There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the Covid-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise.” This phase of the trial involved 1077 people. The next stage of the trial in the UK would involve more than 10,000 people.