Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Watch: As uncle plots kidnapping of niece, mother fights kidnappers to save her 4-year-old girl child in Delhi’s Shakarpur area

After rescuing her child, the lady tried to catch the kidnappers but they managed to flee away. The whole incident was captured on CCTV camera placed in the area.

Mother caught on camera rescuing her child from kidnappers in Delhi
An attempt of kidnapping in broad daylight was throttled by a mother, who bravely fought kidnappers to save her 4-year-old girl child in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Tuesday. After rescuing her child, the lady tried to catch the miscreants but they managed to flee away. The whole incident was captured on CCTV camera placed in the area.

In the viral video capturing the failed attempt of kidnapping, a man is seen rushing out of a house with a child in his lap. He is wearing a helmet. As he tries to sit pillion on the bike, which was already standing outside the house with the rider waiting for his accomplice to return with the child, the mother comes barging out of the house and snatches away her child from the clutches of the kidnapper. The rider and the bike fall in the ensuing scuffle. The kidnapper starts running while the rider picks up his bike and tries to flee. Hearing the noise, neighbours begin to gather, who then start chasing the kidnappers.

As can be seen in the second video, a neighbour tries to block the path for the kidnappers by placing his scooter in the middle of the road. When the kidnaper riding his two-wheeler tries to go around it, the man pushes him, and the kidnapper falls down. The kidnapper, ultimately, in a haste, leave the bike and flee. Ther kidnapper on his foot also manages to flee although the man who had blocked the path and another man chasing them tried to hold them back. Although they couldn’t keep the kidnappers, the act of blocking the road proved very helpful, as the police used the bike’s registration number to crack the case, according to reports.

As per a report by Nav Bharat Times, the whole plot of kidnapping was hatched by the child’s uncle. Actually, there was some money-related dispute going on in the family. So the brother of the child’s father planned to kidnap his niece by hiring two goons.

The miscreants went to the house and asked for water from the woman. When she went inside to fetch water for the two goons, they grabbed the child and tried to flee. The mother swiftly ran behind the goons and snatched away her child from the miscreants.

Police have raided the child’s uncle house after it was revealed that he had hatched the conspiracy, and are now in the lookout for the two kidnappers.

