Friday, July 17, 2020
Home News Reports While DMC Chief Zafarul Islam peddles Muslim victimhood, his report finds 98% Muslim women...
News Reports
Updated:

While DMC Chief Zafarul Islam peddles Muslim victimhood, his report finds 98% Muslim women of riot-hit NE Delhi don’t think Hindus discriminate against them

The report further says that of the 600 women surveyed, 560 of them said that people from other communities are cordial with them while only 40 answered the question in the negative.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi Minorities Commission study dispels fearmongering by its chairman Zafarul islam-Khan
Image Credit: ANI
45

A study on Muslim women in Northeast Delhi, the region in the national capital that had witnessed severe communal riots in February, conducted by the Delhi Minorities Commission dispels the narrative of ‘Muslims under threat’ quite effectively. The report was edited by Zafarul Islam-Khan, the controversial chief of the Commission who had made incendiary comments recently.

The report says that 592 of the 600 women surveyed said that people from other communities did not discriminate against them. Only 8 said they did. Furthermore, the eight that did say they were discriminated against admitted that only few people from other communities discriminated against them while they had very cordial relationships with the rest.

Source: Delhi Minorities Commission Report

The report states, “Only a very thin minority (1.3%) of the respondents said that other community persons discriminate against them on the basis of religion, while the rest (98.7%) respondents did not experience any discrimination from other community persons on the basis of religion. The respondents who felt discrimination on the basis of religion from other community persons said that very few individuals from other communities discriminated against them while the rest of them had very cordial relationship.”

The report further says that of the 600 women surveyed, 560 of them said that people from other communities are cordial with them while only 40 answered the question in the negative. The report said, “A vast majority (93.3%) of the respondents were of the opinion that people of other community are cordial with them. However, there were 6.7% of the respondents who opined that people of other community are not cordial with them and they are not talking with them in right manner or language.”

Source: Delhi Minorities Commission report

The findings of the study commissioned by the Delhi Minorities Commission dispels the narrative that its Chairman has been trying to create. Recently, while certain misguided characters in the Arab world were trying to persecute Hindus living in Gulf countries, Zafarul Islam-Khan had thanked Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims” and attacked Hindus by referring to them as “Hindutva bigots”, who according to him miscalculated the reaction of the Arab world about the “persecution of Muslims in India”.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he added. Subsequently, he was booked on charges of sedition by Delhi Police. However, he refused to apologise for his remarks and said that he stands firmly by his comments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsDelhi Minorities commission study

Trending now

News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

S Jaishankar dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s claims on India’s foreign policy, reminds him of UPA’s geopolitical blunders that undermined India’s interests

OpIndia Staff -
Jaishankar asked Rahul Gandhi to compare India's responses to Pakistan after the Uri and Pulwama attacks to that of UPA-era response to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and Manmohan Singh's Sharm-al Sheikh and Havana blunders.
Read more

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India.

COVID-19 lockdown: Indian Railways, the champion of India’s fight against the pandemic

Opinions G Indira -
As all means of transport came to a halt, railways took the burden of ensuring that the supply of food-grains, vegetables, petrol, coal, medicine, parcel service, construction material and much more, is never halted.

While puppet CM of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani touts the Gwadar marine drive, here is the truth

Opinions Hakeem Baloch -
On 12th of July 2020, the puppet chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in a Tweet posted three pictures of Gwadar Marine Drive claiming that “ #Gwader marine drive after completion of road, streetlights, parks and floodlights on the beach.”

How a ground-level BJP karyakarta rattled Shashi Tharoor

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Sometimes, it is the little things that tell you the most about a person and how he thinks. We will find out what led Shashi Tharoor to spit out this fiery tweet.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Class 8 textbook published by Maharashtra govt replaces freedom fighter Sukhbir with Kurban Hussain, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt's textbook says Kurban Hussain was hanged alongside Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, bot Sukhdev
Read more
News Reports

Vatican releases ‘manual’ to guide Bishops to conduct probes into allegations of sexual offences by church priests

OpIndia Staff -
Vatican has directed Bishops across the world to report sexual offences committed against minors by predator priests
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

While DMC Chief Zafarul Islam peddles Muslim victimhood, his report finds 98% Muslim women of riot-hit NE Delhi don’t think Hindus discriminate against them

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Minorities Commission study dispels the narrative of 'Muslims under threat' quite effectively.
Read more
News Reports

S Jaishankar dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s claims on India’s foreign policy, reminds him of UPA’s geopolitical blunders that undermined India’s interests

OpIndia Staff -
Jaishankar asked Rahul Gandhi to compare India's responses to Pakistan after the Uri and Pulwama attacks to that of UPA-era response to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and Manmohan Singh's Sharm-al Sheikh and Havana blunders.
Read more
News Reports

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India.
Read more
Opinions

COVID-19 lockdown: Indian Railways, the champion of India’s fight against the pandemic

G Indira -
As all means of transport came to a halt, railways took the burden of ensuring that the supply of food-grains, vegetables, petrol, coal, medicine, parcel service, construction material and much more, is never halted.
Read more
Opinions

While puppet CM of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani touts the Gwadar marine drive, here is the truth

Hakeem Baloch -
On 12th of July 2020, the puppet chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in a Tweet posted three pictures of Gwadar Marine Drive claiming that “ #Gwader marine drive after completion of road, streetlights, parks and floodlights on the beach.”
Read more
Politics

How a ground-level BJP karyakarta rattled Shashi Tharoor

Abhishek Banerjee -
Sometimes, it is the little things that tell you the most about a person and how he thinks. We will find out what led Shashi Tharoor to spit out this fiery tweet.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: 4 days after BJP MLA was found hanging, party leader alleges Mamata govt is trying to kill MP Arjun Singh

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has tweeted that West Bengal police had gheraoed the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh to assassinate him
Read more

Connect with us

236,165FansLike
408,993FollowersFollow
276,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com