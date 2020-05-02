Saturday, May 2, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Police books Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam for sedition, had hailed Zakir Naik,...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police books Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam for sedition, had hailed Zakir Naik, celebrated hounding of Hindus in UAE

On Tuesday, Islam shared a provocative post on Facebook to thank Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims” and attacked Hindus by referring to them as “Hindutva bigots”, who according to him miscalculated the reaction of the Arab world about the “persecution of Muslims in India”.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Zafarul Islam, who threatened Hindus, booked for sedition by Delhi Police
Zafrul Islam and his controversial post (Photo Credits: Zee News)
215

On Thursday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police reportedly booked Zafarul Islam, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, for sedition (IPC Section 124A) and promoting religious animosity (IPC Section 153A).

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Zafarul, following a complaint by a Vasant Kunj resident who took a strong objection to the provocative statement made by the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission on April 28.

The complainant alleged that the contentious comments were intended to create disharmony and rift in society. “I have not seen the FIR. I will comment only when I see it or know about it,” Zafarul Islam was quoted as saying.

Zafarul Islam threatens Hindus

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Tuesday, Islam shared a provocative post on Facebook to thank Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims” and attacked Hindus by referring to them as “Hindutva bigots”, who according to him miscalculated the reaction of the Arab world about the “persecution of Muslims in India”.

Shockingly, the Delhi Minority Commission chairman hailed notorious radical Islamist and terror sympathiser Zakir Naik in his post as he claimed people like Naik are respectful household names in the Arab region and Muslim world.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he added.

Zafaraul Islam apologises

On May 1, Islam tendered an apology, saying that his tweet was “ill-timed” and “insensitive” in light of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. While apologising, he claimed that the matter was blown “out of proportion”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Zafrul Islam further accused the media of fabricating and distorting hi statements. He added that the would continue to defend India on crucial issues as doing otherwise would be against the Constitution and his religious beliefs.

Slammed by National Minorities Commission

In a video message earlier, the National Commission of Minorities Chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi stated, “National minorities Commission condemns the statements made by Zafarul Islam which are divisive in nature. Zafarul Islam should not have forgotten that people of all religions have been living in harmony for centuries and have faced all calamities together.”

Rizvi also stated that Zafarul Islam should remember that despite vehement opposition from an Islamic nation like Pakistan, many Arab nations have honoured our PM Modi with the highest civilian awards of their countries. Rizvi added that strict action should be taken against Zafarul Islam for his hateful comments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: IAS officer hails Tablighi Jamaat as ‘heroes’, abuses media for not covering alleged positive deeds, gets show-cause notice

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin had posted a tweet hailing Tablighi Jamaat members as "heroes" and had targetted the media for exposing their crimes of spreading coronavirus across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police books Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam for sedition, had hailed Zakir Naik, celebrated hounding of Hindus in UAE

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was registered against Zafarul Islam, following a complaint by a Vasant Kunj resident who took a strong objection to the provocative statement
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Media

Watch: American Radio Host Alex Jones says he is ready to murder and eat his neighbours amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, tells globalists he will...

OpIndia Staff -
Alex Jones has been known to say incendiary things in public that has caused much outrage in the past.
Read more
News Reports

Five more arrested in Palghar lynching case, 115 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
Total 115 persons have been arrested in the Palghar lynching case, with 5 more arrested on Friday by Maharashtra police
Read more
Crime

Clash breaks out between police and locals in Godhra when police went to seal containment zone, stones pelted on police

OpIndia Staff -
Clashes broke out in Godhra after police went there to sealed an area, locals pelt stones on police, one inspector injured
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more
Social Media

Azaan has been stopped, kill Yogi: Man named Tanveer Khan shares post threatening the life of UP CM, deactivates account later

OpIndia Staff -
UP's additional DSP Rahul Srivastav has stated that the matter is being looked into.
Read more

Connect with us

222,271FansLike
312,102FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com