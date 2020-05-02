Zafarul Islam, who threatened Hindus, booked for sedition by Delhi Police

On Thursday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police reportedly booked Zafarul Islam, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, for sedition (IPC Section 124A) and promoting religious animosity (IPC Section 153A).

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Zafarul, following a complaint by a Vasant Kunj resident who took a strong objection to the provocative statement made by the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission on April 28.

The complainant alleged that the contentious comments were intended to create disharmony and rift in society. “I have not seen the FIR. I will comment only when I see it or know about it,” Zafarul Islam was quoted as saying.

Zafarul Islam threatens Hindus

On Tuesday, Islam shared a provocative post on Facebook to thank Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims” and attacked Hindus by referring to them as “Hindutva bigots”, who according to him miscalculated the reaction of the Arab world about the “persecution of Muslims in India”.

Shockingly, the Delhi Minority Commission chairman hailed notorious radical Islamist and terror sympathiser Zakir Naik in his post as he claimed people like Naik are respectful household names in the Arab region and Muslim world.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he added.

Zafaraul Islam apologises

On May 1, Islam tendered an apology, saying that his tweet was “ill-timed” and “insensitive” in light of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. While apologising, he claimed that the matter was blown “out of proportion”

Zafrul Islam further accused the media of fabricating and distorting hi statements. He added that the would continue to defend India on crucial issues as doing otherwise would be against the Constitution and his religious beliefs.

Statement by Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan (1 May 2020) pic.twitter.com/9d5609e8rS — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) May 1, 2020

Slammed by National Minorities Commission

In a video message earlier, the National Commission of Minorities Chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi stated, “National minorities Commission condemns the statements made by Zafarul Islam which are divisive in nature. Zafarul Islam should not have forgotten that people of all religions have been living in harmony for centuries and have faced all calamities together.”

Rizvi also stated that Zafarul Islam should remember that despite vehement opposition from an Islamic nation like Pakistan, many Arab nations have honoured our PM Modi with the highest civilian awards of their countries. Rizvi added that strict action should be taken against Zafarul Islam for his hateful comments.