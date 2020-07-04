Kill him in encounter even if he is caught, he has done wrong, killed BJP leader Santosh Shukla too: Mother of gangster Vikas Dubey

The mother of the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen and injured six others in a gunfight near Kanpur, has said that the Uttar Pradesh should kill her son in the encounter as what he has done was wrong, reports ANI.

Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, has asked his son to surrender himself before the police. She added that the police can kill her son if continues to remain at large. Further, she said that even if the police managers to catch Dubey, they should kill him in an encounter.

He should surrender himself before police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him because what he has done is very wrong: Sarla Devi,mother of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case pic.twitter.com/oiuxpcgC33 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

Mother of the gangster said that Dubey joined the crime world after he came in contact with politicians. Sarla Devi also said that Dubey is causing huge embarrassment to the family. Vikas Dubey is currently absconding after the incident. The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the notorious gangster.

“Vikas wanted to win MLA elections. He had killed Santosh Shukla, a minister in the then BJP government. I have not met him in four months. I am living with my younger son in Lucknow. We are facing a lot of problems because of him,” the report further quoted her as saying.

Gangster Vikas Dubey kills eight policemen, injures six others

In a shocking incident on Thursday night, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night.

A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had conducted raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping.

According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel. The deceased cops of Kanpur have been identified as DSP Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

The notorious gangster was a member of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), was also elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone giving the information on the whereabouts of the gangster.