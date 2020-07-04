Saturday, July 4, 2020
Home Crime Kill him in encounter even if he is caught, he has done wrong, killed...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kill him in encounter even if he is caught, he has done wrong, killed BJP leader Santosh Shukla too: Mother of gangster Vikas Dubey

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sarla Devi, the mother of gangster Vikas Dubey/ Image Source: ANI
5

The mother of the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen and injured six others in a gunfight near Kanpur, has said that the Uttar Pradesh should kill her son in the encounter as what he has done was wrong, reports ANI.

Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, has asked his son to surrender himself before the police. She added that the police can kill her son if continues to remain at large. Further, she said that even if the police managers to catch Dubey, they should kill him in an encounter.

Mother of the gangster said that Dubey joined the crime world after he came in contact with politicians. Sarla Devi also said that Dubey is causing huge embarrassment to the family. Vikas Dubey is currently absconding after the incident. The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the notorious gangster.

“Vikas wanted to win MLA elections. He had killed Santosh Shukla, a minister in the then BJP government. I have not met him in four months. I am living with my younger son in Lucknow. We are facing a lot of problems because of him,” the report further quoted her as saying.

Gangster Vikas Dubey kills eight policemen, injures six others

In a shocking incident on Thursday night, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night.

A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had conducted raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping.

According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel. The deceased cops of Kanpur have been identified as DSP Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

The notorious gangster was a member of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), was also elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone giving the information on the whereabouts of the gangster. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

As China says allegations of its ‘expansionism’ are baseless, here is a list of countries with whom China has territorial disputes

OpIndia Staff -
China has taken umbrage with the remarks from Narendra Modi and have spoken out against it even though the Prime Minister did not name them explicitly.
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more

The Shishupala Moment: Here is how antagonising India led by PM Modi could be China’s fatal mistake

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
During his speech, which was littered with references to India's Hindu roots, Narendra Modi invoked Shri Krishna. He said that India worships Krishna in all His forms.

Pakistan: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Saheb killed, read initial details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred when the bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims collided with the Karachi-Lahore Shah Hussain Express in the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan.

How Power Sector Liberalisation in 2009 led to a Chinese monopoly, Rs 3 Trillion NPAs and crippled domestic manufacturing

Government and Policy Santanu Chakraborty -
The Union Power minister R K Singh this week said the government is planning to impose curbs on Chinese power-equipments as Indian firms can manufacture almost all critical items

Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, our enemies have seen your fire and fury: What PM Modi said in fiery speech to Jawans at Leh amidst India-China...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi emphasised that peace is not a virtue that can be forced by the weak. Consistently, India is expanding its power on land, water and air.

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh works for George Soros’ Open Society Justice Initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Singh, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is associated with one of George Soros's initiatives.
Read more
News Reports

Hindustan Times distances itself from journalist Srishti Jaswal’s Hinduphobic tweets, suspends her from duties and orders probe

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Times said that Srishti Jaswal was suspended after her Hinduphobic tweet and a code of conduct committee has been set up
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kill him in encounter even if he is caught, he has done wrong, killed BJP leader Santosh Shukla too: Mother of gangster Vikas Dubey

OpIndia Staff -
Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, has asked his son to surrender himself before the police.
Read more
News Reports

As China says allegations of its ‘expansionism’ are baseless, here is a list of countries with whom China has territorial disputes

OpIndia Staff -
China has taken umbrage with the remarks from Narendra Modi and have spoken out against it even though the Prime Minister did not name them explicitly.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee arrested for trying to create a false narrative by spreading rumours on social media

OpIndia Staff -
J&K govt employee Tahir Nazir Shalla arrested for claiming that man killed by terrorists in Sopore was actually killed by govt
Read more
News Reports

UVA Premier League T20 in Sri Lanka turns out to be fake tournament held in a Punjab village suspected to be organised by bookies....

OpIndia Staff -
UVA Premier League T20 in Sri Lanka is a fake tournament promoted by Indian sports websites and Sri Lanka has denied any association with it
Read more
News Reports

Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an outsider: Here is how that is patently false

OpIndia Staff -
While Swara Bhaskar claims to be an outsider in Bollywood, her mother Ira Bhaskar was a member of censor board
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police visit Rana Ayyub’s house after she claims online abuse, Twitter users point out instances where they ignored pleas of help after getting...

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub gets swift response from Mumbai police after tweeting about online abuse, police team visit her to record statement
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale of Sikh man’s kidnapping in Afghanistan, family says he was abducted in a bid to grab Gurdwara

OpIndia Staff -
Family of abducted Afghan Sikh man says that he is kidnapped by local mafia and not by Taliban as previously thought
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi shares video to call PM Modi a liar, gets Congress workers, non-residents to act as Ladakhis

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi posted a video today, claiming that it contains testimonials from people from Ladakh saying that China has occupied Indian territory. Posting the tweet, the Gandhi scion insinuated that PM Modi is lying while claiming that China has not occupied Indian area.
Read more

Connect with us

234,508FansLike
397,227FollowersFollow
268,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com