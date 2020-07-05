Sunday, July 5, 2020
Home News Reports Gujarat: Man who had impersonated as a govt employee and hurled shoe at minister...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gujarat: Man who had impersonated as a govt employee and hurled shoe at minister appointed as vice president of state unit by AAP

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gopal Italia/ Image Source: Indian Express
5

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed controversial leader Gopal Italia as the vice-president of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat unit. The 31-year-old leader, who has various criminal cases against him, had joined the party recently.

According to the reports, Gopal Italia, who was earlier associated with Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), had joined Aam Aadmi recently in the virtual presence of senior national party leader and minister in Delhi government, Gopal Rai.

The controversial leader had claimed that he had joined the AAP as it was a party of educated leaders.

“Only an educated leadership can give a new direction to the political system. I want the AAP’s vision of governance that has been implemented in Delhi, to be implemented in Gujarat. It is a vision where quality education and health amenities are available to people free of cost. I also have a vision of a corruption-free system. I want people to elect a government on the basis of such basic issues. And to achieve those goals, I have joined the AAP,” said Italia.

Cases against Italia

Gopal Italia came to limelight in 2017 after he had impersonated as a government employee and called up Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel to complain about the inefficient prohibition law in the state.

The phone call had become viral on social media, following which Italia also faced a criminal case of impersonation. During the call, he had identified himself as an LRD jawan by mistake.

Again in 2017, he had stoked a massive controversy after he had hurled a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, accusing him of corruption in Gujarat. The incident had occurred outside the Gujarat assembly where Jadeja was about to address media persons. Following the incident, Italia, who was a clerk in the revenue department was dismissed from service for violation of service rules.

Later, Italia who is known to be vocal against both BJP and the Congress, joined the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), a social organisation, led by Hardik Patel and worked with it for next two years.

Gopal Italia is also facing a number of criminal cases against him in Gujarat. However, he maintains that all the cases are political in nature.

After joining AAP, Gopal Italia had said, “I am proud to have chosen the AAP. We will create our own unique identity instead of going for a ready made identity (of two established political parties in Gujarat). I have chosen a path of struggle.”

Italia also added that AAP was planning big for the upcoming by-elections to eight assembly seats and general elections of local bodies, scheduled to be held later this year. He claimed that the AAP will give a model where educated youth will get maximum chance and platform for good governance-oriented politics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Malik Shani Awan, the Pakistani youth who demolished wall of temple in Islamabad. ‘Allah wishes, I will not let a temple be constructed...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Islamabad, have halted the construction of a Hindu Temple after the boundary wall was demolished by Islamic extremists.
Read more
Politics

Britain makes CAA like offer to HongKongers persecuted by China

Abhishek Banerjee -
Just because a law does not contain special provisions for every conceivable disadvantaged group does not make it discriminatory.
Read more

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan

Pakistan: Hindu panchayat stops temple construction in Islamabad after radical extremists destroy boundary wall

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to a Hindu government civil servant, Pritam Das Rathi, about 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad and the outskirts of the capital city without a temple or a crematorium.

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Gujarat: Man who had impersonated as a govt employee and hurled shoe at minister appointed as vice president of state unit by AAP

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Italia, who has several criminal cases against him, appointed as vice president of AAP in Gujarat after he joined the party recently
Read more
News Reports

Meet Malik Shani Awan, the Pakistani youth who demolished wall of temple in Islamabad. ‘Allah wishes, I will not let a temple be constructed...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Islamabad, have halted the construction of a Hindu Temple after the boundary wall was demolished by Islamic extremists.
Read more
Politics

Britain makes CAA like offer to HongKongers persecuted by China

Abhishek Banerjee -
Just because a law does not contain special provisions for every conceivable disadvantaged group does not make it discriminatory.
Read more
News Reports

In a viral clip from 2002, Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw says how Pakistanis hailed professionalism of Indian Armed Forces: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw revealed in 2002 video how he was royally welcomed in Pakistan after 1971 war and treated him with respect
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

Internal rift erupts in Hurriyat Conference over succession after former chief Geelani accuses others of corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Hurriyat leaders are accused of selling medical seats in Pakistani institutions available for students in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Retired Gorkha soldiers get domicile certificates in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Of the around 6,600 persons issued domicile certificate by Jammu and Kashmir government, majority are retired Gorkha soldiers and officers
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey got a call from police station before raid, I saw nothing, claims gangster’s aide who was arrested last night

OpIndia Staff -
8 police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Kanpur during a police raid to nab Vikas Dubey.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more

Connect with us

234,780FansLike
398,230FollowersFollow
269,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com