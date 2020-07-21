Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

Harinder Sikka said that Sehmat, the actual hero, was not depressed on her return. He reiterated that Meghna Gulzar intentionally changed the narrative to appease the Pakistanis.

OpIndia Staff

'Calling Sehmat' author says Raazi film ending was changed to appease Pakistanis
‘Calling Sehmat’ author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.

Responding to a comment on his debate on Republic TV, Sikka said that the ending of the movie was different from the book and the director, Meghna Gulzar changed it to appease the Pakistanis. In the movie, one can see that the female protagonist Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of the Indian spy in Pakistan, is upset that the Indian intelligence agencies ‘used’ her services. She is shown to be having regret for exposing Pakistan Army’s plans of attacking India ahead of the 1971 India-Pakistan war which ended with Bangladesh being carved into an independent nation. He further said that in reality, Sehmat, the Indian spy, believed that nothing before the nation. Sehmat had killed her husband in the Pakistani Army in her line of duty while collecting intelligence and escaped to return to India shortly later. In the movie, Sehmat can be seen having a remorse while breaking down after killing him.

He said that Sehmat, the actual hero, was not depressed on her return. He reiterated that Meghna Gulzar intentionally changed the narrative to appease the Pakistanis.

Harinder Sikka exposes how Bollywood lobby operates

As the nepotism and ‘Bollywood mafia’ debate rages on, Calling Sehmat author, on whose book the film ‘Raazi’ was based, exposed how the prominent figures in Bollywood resort to ugly lobbying. In a Republic TV debate, Sikka alleged that since Meghna Gulzar wanted all the credits for Raazi for herself and the Bollywood mafia gang did not want an ‘outsider’ like Sikka to win any awards or accolades.

