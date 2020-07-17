Friday, July 17, 2020
How a ground-level BJP karyakarta rattled Shashi Tharoor

Dear Shashi Tharoor, you can acquire an outdated foreign accent by copying others. A sense of grace has to come from the inside.

Abhishek Banerjee

Shashi Tharoor
3

Sometimes, it is the little things that tell you the most about a person and how he thinks. We will find out what led Shashi Tharoor to spit out this fiery tweet.

Tweet by Shashi Tharoor
Tweet by Shashi Tharoor

It must be a matter of great import for the formidable Shashi Tharoor to speak thus. Like I said, we shall find out.

First let us meet Mr. Mahesh. This is Twitter profile.

Tweet by Mr Mahesh

Honestly, I do not know very much about him. I do not expect you to know much about him either. From his Twitter bio, he appears to be a common citizen of India, with an honest day job. Just like you and me and anyone else in the crowd. And he appears to be one of numerous BJP supporters on social media.

The other day, Mr. Mahesh took to Twitter to share some happy news with his followers.

Tweet by Mr Mahesh

Congratulations, Mr. Mahesh. Wish you success in your endeavor. That’s what a normal human being would have said on seeing this tweet. And you would expect the same bare minimum grace from a distinguished former Union Minister, if at all the tweet came to his notice.

Welcome to the timeline of Shashi Tharoor.

Tweet by Shashi Tharoor
Tweet by Shashi Tharoor

Yes, this is a three term Lok Sabha MP, former Union Minister and former Under Secretary General at the United Nations. Bullying a ground level BJP karyakarta who has been appointed as a humble office bearer in the party. Seizing upon the slightly odd sounding English word “propaganda cell” to throw Nazi comparisons.

Already, Mr. Mahesh had taken to Twitter to explain the name of cell in Tamil and Hindi, along with English.

Tweet by Mr Mahesh

Mr. Mahesh is the Vice President of one cell of a state BJP unit, one among dozens such as “Fishermen cell,” “Weavers cell,” “Intellectual cell,” “Legal cell” and so on. And this is the BJP state unit in Tamil Nadu, one of the least powerful units of BJP, with all of zero MPs and zero MLAs.

And the president, sorry … vice president of this cell in TN BJP is being bullied with Nazi comparisons. By none other than a former Union Minister. And for what? For an odd sounding rendering in English.

Dear Shashi Tharoor, you can acquire an outdated foreign accent by copying others. A sense of grace has to come from the inside.

But perhaps I am being too harsh on Shashi here. Maybe Shashi is scared. After all, the ground level BJP worker has been delivering knockout punches to the lazy Congress establishment for a while now.

Ten years ago, who would have thought that the BJP could win not one, but two successive Lok Sabha majorities? While Congress leadership has been stewing in its privilege, the BJP worker has raised the party flag over Uttar Pradesh, the entire North East and stormed the secular fortress of Bengal.

What has Shashi Tharoor done during this time? Sharpened his accent and acquired ever bigger, ever more useless English words.

If Fortress Bengal can be under siege from BJP, could Kerala really be so safe? So maybe Shashi is scared of the fiery spirit of a ground level BJP worker. When Kerala was hit by floods, Shashi had to fly to Geneva, but only to get help for the state of course. Presumably because he doesn’t know how to use a phone, email or any form of voice/video calling over the internet.

The ground level BJP worker is everything that Shashi can never become.

You keep going, Mr. Mahesh. Wish you best of luck with your ground level work. Never mind the troll cum former minister who is after you. Let Shashi be on Twitter, checking your English.

