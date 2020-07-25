Saturday, July 25, 2020
PFI student leader in JNU Sajid Bin Sayed booked for anti-India, anti-Indian Army posts

An FIR was registered against Sajid Bin Sayed on 8 July on the basis of this tweet where he had made anti-India propaganda by accusing the Indian Armed Force of executing systemic genocide of Kashmiris, which is devised by RSS.

Sajid Bin Sayed
Sajid Bin Sayed (Image source: Sajid's Twitter page)
The Delhi Police has registered a case against JNU student named as Sajid Bin Sayed for promoting hatred against the Indian Army and defaming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by accusing them of ‘devising genocide’ against Kashmiris.

According to the reports, an FIR was registered against Sajid Bin Sayed on 8 July on the basis of this tweet where he had made anti-India propaganda by accusing the Indian Armed Force of executing systemic genocide of Kashmiris, which is devised by RSS.

In his tweet, Sayed, who is the president of Campus Front of India – the student organisation of radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India, had said that the BJP government should stop their territorial greed and ready to accept Kashmiri’s right to self-determination guaranteed by UN. The radical Islamic student ‘activist’ asked the United Nations to intervene in the Kashmir issue.

This is not the first time that Sajid bin Sayed has spewed venom against the Army and the BJP government. In his July 12 tweet, Sayed had accused the centre of plotting ethnic cleansing in Kashmir.

Reportedly, the JNU student Sayed was booked for “provocation with an intent to cause a riot” and “provoking a breach of peace” after a BJP leader filed the complaint. Tajinder Yadav, a BJP worker and a resident of southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area filed the complaint with the Delhi Police.

“He wrote an anti-national tweet against the Army and the Indian government. Through his tweet, Sayed is calling the terrorists in Kashmir as innocent and the Indian Army, which carried out brave operations to eliminate them as anti-national,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

