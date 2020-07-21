Kandahar: Pakistani I cards recovered from slain terrorists

In a gunfight with the Afghan security forces Maruf and Arghistan districts in Kandahar in Afghanistan, 14 terrorists belonging to the Islamic terror outfit Taliban were neutralised. The security forces have recovered Pakistani ID cards from the terrorists. The dreaded terrorist organisation has reportedly carried out several attacks on Afghan forces in recent months, despite aiming to talk to Kabul.

At least 14 Taliban were killed in a security forces operation in Maruf and Arghistan districts of #Kandahar, provincial police chief Tadin Khan tweeted. Pakistani ID cards were found on those killed, he said. pic.twitter.com/dtLrNNyS7p — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 21, 2020

Taliban to continue its Jihad

Earlier, the deputy leader of the Taliban Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that despite the peace negotiations to repeal the conflict in Afghanistan, the terrorist group will continue to move further on the path of jihad and will strengthen its military power. In a message to mark the completion of training of the suicide bombers of the Taliban at an unknown location, Haqqani clarified that peace talks do not mean that they will abandon the path of Jihad.

As per the report, in footage uploaded on the group’s social media page, it was seen that a group of militants wearing suicide vests are passing in a parade in front of the Taliban’s military commission. Haqqani said, “We believe that the talks are the solution, the politics of sharia (Islamic) law is one of the paths of our jihad and struggle, but no one should miscalculate our politics and willingness for talks — they shouldn’t expect (the Taliban) to abandon jihad and their military capabilities