Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home News Reports Afghanistan: Despite Peace talks, the Taliban will continue the path of Jihad, says its...
News Reports
Updated:

Afghanistan: Despite Peace talks, the Taliban will continue the path of Jihad, says its deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

The US-Taliban peace deal was signed in the month of february which demanded Taliban to break ties with Al-Qaeda.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Taliban courtesy: Never again
5

The deputy leader of the Taliban Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that despite the peace negotiations to repeal the conflict in Afghanistan, the militant group will continue to move further on the path of jihad and will strengthen its military power.

In a message to mark the completion of training of the suicide bombers of the Taliban at an unknown location, Haqqani clarified that peace talks do not mean that they will abandon the path of Jihad.

As per the report, in footage uploaded on the group’s social media page, it was seen that a group of militants wearing suicide vests are passing in a parade in front of the Taliban’s military commission.

Haqqani said, “We believe that the talks are the solution, the politics of sharia (Islamic) law is one of the paths of our jihad and struggle, but no one should miscalculate our politics and willingness for talks — they shouldn’t expect (the Taliban) to abandon jihad and their military capabilities.”

UN report said that the Taliban failed to fulfill the core parts of the peace agreements

The remarks of the deputy leader of the militant group came after the report of the United Nations was released that revealed that the Taliban failed to fulfill the one of the core parts of the US-Taliban agreement that may be resultant in breaking ties with Al Qaeda.

The UN report suggests that a new militant group named Hizb-e-Wilayat-e-Islami has been formed outside Afghanistan which recruits the members of the Taliban who are against the peace agreement between the US and the Taliban. The report further reveals that the senior leadership of Al-Qaeda remains present in Afghanistan with hundreds of armed operatives. Al-Qaeda present in the Indian subcontinent and other groups of foreign terrorist fighters are allies of the Taliban.

US-Taliban agreement

On 29 February 2020, the United States and Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar after months of negotiations between both sides, potentially ending the war in the country that is going on for 18 years.

The deal was signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with US Secretary of State Mr. Mike Pompeo as a witness. Representatives from India, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan were present during the signing of the deal.

The deal has four parts including promises of full withdrawal of American and NATO Troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, a guarantee that the Taliban will not launch attacks on the USA and its allies from Afghanistan, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations between Taliban and Afghan government, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

The deal also includes a process of the prisoner swap. Around 5000 Taliban and 1,000 Afghan security forces, prisoners were to be interchanged by 10 March, the day when talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government started. Also, the US will lift sanctions against the Taliban and work with the UN to lift its separate sanctions against the group.

The agreement also stated that Taliban members will not use Afghanistan to threaten the security of the USA and its allies, and they will not have any ties with anyone who poses such a security threat for the USA and its allies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.
Read more

Tiananmen Massacre to Communist attacks on Indian people: A saga of hate, hypocrisy and violence

Opinions Guest Author -
Thousands of students were killed in broad daylight by the Chinese government to curb dissenting voices in the Tiananmen Square Massacre

The Quint incites its readers to replicate violent US protests in India, compares crackdown on anti-CAA rioters with police brutality in the USA

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Quint compared the crackdown on anti-CAA rioters in India with the kind of police brutality that is observed in the USA.

Tiananmen Square Massacre: The heinous face of communism

Political History of India Guest Author -
The Tiananmen Square Massacre was one of the most heinous chapters of the World's political history and it is imperative that it is remembered for what it was

Not just Tiananmen Square: There are torture rooms in colleges in Communist ruled Kerala

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The forgotten students in the torture rooms of Communist ruled Kerala are the real victims.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
Entertainment

Pre independence slavery genes? Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood’s silence on Palghar Sadhu lynching as they voice solidarity over #BlackLivesMatter

OpIndia Staff -
Even as celebrities voice their solidarity and put up social media campaign on #BlackLivesMatter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned their silence on the Palghar Sadhu lynching.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Afghanistan: Despite Peace talks, the Taliban will continue the path of Jihad, says its deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy leader of the Taliban Sirajuddin Haqqani says that the group will not leave jihad despite the peace talks with the USA
Read more
News Reports

Ease of lockdown restrictions shows signs of economic recovery, e-commerce sales almost return to pre-lockdown levels

OpIndia Staff -
An increase in sales have been reported by various sectors of the economy following the easing of Lockdown restrictions by the govt
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Zee5 ‘hides’ replies on Twitter which had questioned their association with #MeToo accused comedy group All India Bakchod

OpIndia Staff -
When Twitter users questioned Zee5 for showing a movie by controversial comedy group All India Bakchod, Zee5 chose to hide the replies
Read more
News Reports

Over 2,200 foreign Tablighi Jamaatis blacklisted, banned from entering India for 10 years by the MHA

OpIndia Staff -
The blacklisted foreign nationals were barred from entering India for violating visa norms by indulging in Tablighi Jamaat's religious activities.
Read more
Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Indore: Raids on Paan Masala businesses owned by alleged Pakistani nationals for tax fraud, Sanjay Mata sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
The DGGI arrested Sanjay Mata Under the GST Act and produced him in the court of special judge from where he was sent to judicial remand till 17 June.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.
Read more
Crime

Lucknow: SP MLA’s armed guard brutally beats a rickshaw puller, leaves him bleeding on the road, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party MLA's armed security guard allegedly hit the rickshaw puller mercilessly with a hockey stick in Lucknow's Hazratganj area after his rickshaw accidentally collided with the MLAs car.
Read more
News Reports

Instagram and Facebook unblocks #Sikh hashtag after three months, claims it was ‘mistakenly’ blocked

OpIndia Staff -
#Sikh was blocked on Instagram and Facebook for three months due to inaccurately reviewing a report against the hashtag
Read more

Connect with us

229,508FansLike
361,908FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com