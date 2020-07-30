Thursday, July 30, 2020
Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

In January this year, Deepika Padukone had attended a leftist protest at JNU and posed with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. She was promoting her movie Chhapaak at the time. An ex-RAW officer has alleged that Padukone was paid by an ISI agent to attend the protests.

OpIndia Staff

Kangana Ranaut has mocked Swara for 'doing protests for free' while other actress are getting crores for appearance
Swara Bhasker (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R)
10

A day after a former RAW official stated that Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone may have received Rs 5 crore to attend the protests at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in January this year, National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut took a dig at ultra-left wing entertainer Swara Bhasker saying that she is shcoked to learn that Deepika Padukone allegedly received money for attending protests while she did them for ‘free’.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests for free, while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.

The Twitter account ‘Team Kangana Ranaut’ is unverified but is believed to be the official account of the actress.

Ex-RAW officer alleged that Deepika was paid by ISI-man to attend JNU protests

Kangana Ranaut team’s dig at Swara Bhasker comes at the backdrop of a recent controversy that has erupted after a startling revelation from former RAW officer NK Sood, who had alleged that Deepika Padukone had connections with Pakistan’s ISI agent Aneel Mussarat.

The former intelligence officer had alleged that Deepika Padukone received two calls before she visited JNU. One call was from Karachi, and the other was from Dubai. He said that either Mussarat himself or one of his associates urged Padukone to visit the university. He further alleged that she was paid Rs 5 crore by Mussarat to go to JNU.

Following the disclosures, Swara Bhasker, who was allegedly a part of the ‘protests’ for free, had rubbished allegations that Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 5 crore to attend the student protest at (JNU) in January this year. She had even called the claims are ‘idiotic misinformation’ and are ‘vulgar and outlandish’.

Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU

In January this year, during the promotion of her film ‘Chhapaak’, based on an acid attack survivor Lakshmi’s real-life story, Deepika Padukone had visited JNU campus amid the protests wherein the leftist students’ organisations had held the varsity on ransom, not letting students register for the winter semester.

Deepika Padukone even got an endorsement from former JNU student turned politician Kanhaiya Kumar, who is facing sedition charges after leftists in JNU had held a condolence meeting to hail terrorist Afzal Guru and raised anti-India slogans. Deepika’s PR stunt was also hailed by the then spokesperson of Pakistani Army Asif Ghafoor.

Following her cameo at Delhi’s JNU, there was a huge controversy over Deepika Padukone expressing solidarity with anti-national elements of the country. There were also calls on social media to boycott her movie ‘Chhapaak’ as a mark of protest. The movie had tanked at the box-office.

