Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Home News Reports Number of Kashmiri youths joining terror groups has gone down by 40% since the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Number of Kashmiri youths joining terror groups has gone down by 40% since the Since abrogation of Article 370: Report

The number of youths who joining terrorist groups fell to 67 between January 1 and July 15 this year, compared to 105 a year ago, while terror incidents also reduced from 188 to 120 during this period.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
2

The number of Kashmiri youths joining Islamic terrorist groups has reduced significantly in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, since the revocation of Article 370, which had granted separate status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, reports Economic Times.

According to the reports, there has been a reduction of more than 40 percent in Kashmiri youths joining terrorist groups in the last year mainly after the abolition of Article 370 by the Modi government. The number of youths who joining terrorist groups fell to 67 between January 1 and July 15 this year, compared to 105 a year ago, while terror incidents also reduced from 188 to 120 during this period.

The Home Minister had informed that 22 civilians were killed after the removal of special status from January to mid-July. He had also informed Parliament last year that more than 41,000 people including locals and security personnel were killed due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of 136 militants killed this year, 110 were locals and the rest had crossed the LoC from Pakistan. There have been fewer improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and grenade attacks this year. The number of IED attacks this year was 21, less than 51 in 2019, while one IED attack has been reported this year, as compared to six in the year-ago period.

Infiltrations remains high

As there has been a massive reduction in the home-grown terror, Pakistan-based terror groups are now pushing terrorists to Kashmir as infiltrations attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) have increased. It is also being reported that the peace in the valley is also partially due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As many as 136 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in the past seven months, higher than 126 in 2019.

Meanwhile, 35 security forces personnel have been martyred in the line of duty since January 1 compared to 75 in the year-ago period. Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), which is believed to have the largest presence in the region, has suffered highest casualties of more than 50 terrorists including its commander Riyaz Naikoo. The Hizbul commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in May this year.

Most of the other terrorists killed in the Valley belonged to Pakistan-based terror groups – Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, Islamic State of J&K and Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

On August 5, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre took a historic decision of abrogating Article 370, stripping away the separate status of Jammu and Kashmir state, and subsequently got the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill passed to bifurcate the state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: The iconic video where Karsevaks razed the disputed structure standing on the Ram Janmabhoomi site to dust

OpIndia Staff -
Over 150,000 Karsevaks had gathered in Ayodhya to attend the rally called by the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on December 6, 1992.
Read more
News Reports

“Welcome to the Indian Ocean”: Indian Naval warship welcomes the Rafale as it establishes contact. Listen in

OpIndia Staff -
The five Rafale jets are to be inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala base today. They left France on Monday, July 27. They are accompanied by two Su-30MKIs.
Read more

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.

Twitter user Sarfaraz goes from ‘Masjid phir se banega’ to ‘galti ho gayi’ after netizens accuse him of provoking communal tension

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
A Twitter user Sarfaraz said that a mosque will be built again at the site of Ram Temple in Ayodhya when they come back to power

Son of poor teacher in Nepal gets admission at IIM Ahmedabad, Indians come together to help with ‘high fees’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When twenty-four year old Aashik Jayswal, son of a poor teacher and farmer in Nepal, made it to IIMA, it was like his dream come true.

Rhea took 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and left Sushant: Actor’s father accuses the girlfriend of abetment of suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Explosive allegations made against Rhea Chakraborty in 6-page complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

Recently Popular

Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
Entertainment

Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

OpIndia Staff -
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Opinions

Dear Aatish Taseer, where is the spirit of Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Did Aatish Taseer dare to hide any background info on his US citizenship application? My guess would be no.
Read more
Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Number of Kashmiri youths joining terror groups has gone down by 40% since the Since abrogation of Article 370: Report

OpIndia Staff -
There has been a reduction of more than 40 percent in Kashmiri youths joining terrorist groups in the last year
Read more
News Reports

Watch: The iconic video where Karsevaks razed the disputed structure standing on the Ram Janmabhoomi site to dust

OpIndia Staff -
Over 150,000 Karsevaks had gathered in Ayodhya to attend the rally called by the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on December 6, 1992.
Read more
News Reports

Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Railways achieves major improvements in Freight and Logistics operations

OpIndia Staff -
Indian railways have improved the performance of freight operations considerably, introduces Time Tabled Parcel Trains
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi brought them together, Rahul should now lead: Says Sharad Pawar who had left Congress over Sonia’s leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar advised Rahul Gandhi to avoid making ad hominem attacks against PM Modi, claiming that such attempts adversely impacts one's own credibility.
Read more
News Reports

“Welcome to the Indian Ocean”: Indian Naval warship welcomes the Rafale as it establishes contact. Listen in

OpIndia Staff -
The five Rafale jets are to be inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala base today. They left France on Monday, July 27. They are accompanied by two Su-30MKIs.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter user Sarfaraz goes from ‘Masjid phir se banega’ to ‘galti ho gayi’ after netizens accuse him of provoking communal tension

OpIndia Staff -
A Twitter user Sarfaraz said that a mosque will be built again at the site of Ram Temple in Ayodhya when they come back to power
Read more
News Reports

Voice samples of JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam match with videos of his seditious speeches, says forensic laboratory report

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch submitted CFSL report along with transcripts and video files of speeches by Sharjeel Imam in court
Read more
News Reports

Son of poor teacher in Nepal gets admission at IIM Ahmedabad, Indians come together to help with ‘high fees’

OpIndia Staff -
When twenty-four year old Aashik Jayswal, son of a poor teacher and farmer in Nepal, made it to IIMA, it was like his dream come true.
Read more
News Reports

Egypt: Female social media influencers get 2-years jail, 19,000 USD fine for ‘indecent’ TikTok videos

OpIndia Staff -
Two popular social media influencers, Haneem Hossam and Mawada el-Adham, who are in their early 20s, have been charged by the Egyptian court for their social media posts.
Read more

Connect with us

237,688FansLike
417,232FollowersFollow
283,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com