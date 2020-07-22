Anujith, the 27-year-old man from Kerala, who had once saved the lives of hundreds of people by averting a rail accident, died in a bike accident in Kottarakkara. Even after his death, Anujith has displayed his heroics by pledging his organs for others.

According to the reports, on July 14, Anujith met with a bike accident near Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam district. He was immediately taken to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in a critical condition and was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. However, he was declared brain dead at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences.

The wife and sister of Anujith, who were aware of his wish for donating his organs, came forward to donate his heart, kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands to save the lives of eight persons.

“That was what he last told me – that if he is not there in the world anymore, let someone else live through him. It was because it was his last wish that his friends and I are going ahead with this. He did good things for people when he was alive and now in his death too, he is helping others,” Princy, the wife of Anujith reportedly said to The News Minute.

Anujith had saved hundreds of lives

As a teenager, Anujith and his friends had stopped a train by waving their red bags like a flag to warn them of a crack in the track. The signalling had worked and the train stopped, with which an accident was averted saving hundreds of lives.

The heart, kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands of Anujith will be donated so that they can be used by others in need. The organ donation was made through ‘Mrithasanjeevani’ – Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) of the state government.

Reportedly, Anujith’s heart is going to a 55-year-old Thrippunithura-native Sunny Thomas, who is under treatment at the Lisie Hospital in Kochi, and another patient at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences received Anujith’s hand and small intestine.

Anujith had recently joined as a salesman with a supermarket at Kottarakkara. Earlier, he was employed as a driver with a private company, but had lost his previous job due to the lockdown.