Friday, July 10, 2020
Home Government and Policy 1 lakh km of road built with plastic waste, Modi govt saves Rs 30,000...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

1 lakh km of road built with plastic waste, Modi govt saves Rs 30,000 per km: Read about the revolution in road construction

Until now the central government has already constructed 1 lakh km of road by using plastic waste and plans to double it in this financial year.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Central govt has already built 1 lakh km of road by utilising plastic waste (courtesy: Nirmal Fibres)
1

Falling in line with the central government’s flagship project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the ministry of road transport and highways has taken the initiative to utilise waste plastic, which otherwise is not recyclable, in roads and highway construction. Till now the central government has already constructed 1 lakh km of road by using plastic waste and plans to double it in this financial year, reports Hindustan Times.

The revolution of plastic waste roads started brewing in 2015 when the Centre made it mandatory for all road developers in the country to use plastic waste for road construction. In 2016, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the initiative. Since then, the government has utilised the waste plastic in constructing one lakh kilometre of road in 11 states. 

Central govt saves Rs 30,000 per km

According to the report, earlier for every one kilometre of road construction, 10 tonnes of bitumen was being used. After the central government came up with this initiative, 9 tonnes of bitumen and 1 ton of wasted plastic is being utilised to construct every 1 km of road. Which means that by introducing this methodology, the central government is saving one-tonne bitumen per kilometre, the cost of which is Rs 30,000.

The process of building roads by utilising recycled waste of plastic was conceptualised by Padma Sri Rajagopalan Vasudevan, a professor from Madurai’s Thiagarajar College of Engineering. According to the professor, fondly known as the ‘Plastic Man Of India’, plastic waste roads can prevent potholes. They are more durable against extreme weather conditions like floods and heat as compared to the conventional roads.

How it works

  • The civic bodies of each city are first required to collect all the city’s wasted plastic and put them through three tasks – cleaning, drying and shredding. The plastic waste can include anything from sweet wrappers to shopping bags.
  • The plastic waste plant shreds the waste into 4mm pieces
  •  Next, the shredded pieces are added to the bitumen mix, which is also heated at 160°c. The final mix is used for constructing roads.
  • The mix is combined with tar and coal and used to construct roads.

Western Railways installed benches made of recycled plastic waste at railway station

Besides being utilising for road construction, recycled plastic waste has also been used to construct benches, in the effort to promote the central government’s flagship initiative, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In October last year, the Indian Railway Western Railway zone had installed three benches made of recycled plastic in the premises of Churchgate station in Mumbai.

India generates at least 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste daily, out of which about 60 per cent gets recycled, according to the Union environment ministry. The rest gets dumped in landfills, clogs drains, goes into the ocean as micro-plastics, or is burnt, leading to air pollution.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Fact-Check Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist

Criminal Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster to death, exhibited criminal behaviour since childhood: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey to death during his childhood

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

1 lakh km of road built with plastic waste, Modi govt saves Rs 30,000 per km: Read about the revolution in road construction

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the usage of plastic waste in road construction
Read more
News Reports

Hours before Vikas Dubey was killed in encounter, a petition was filed in Supreme Court seeking protection for the gangster

OpIndia Staff -
Before Vikas Dubey’s encounter, one Mumbai-based petitioner had filed petition in SC to prevent UP police from encountering him
Read more
News Reports

Police recover seven crude bombs from properties connected to Vikash Dubey, some from house taken care of by the gangster’s driver

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on early morning on Friday
Read more
News Reports

Police personnel injured in Vikas Dubey encounter did suffer bullet injuries: Here is what the doctor said

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor who treated policemen injured during the Vikas Dubey encounter confirm that they were hit by bullets
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Udit Raj’s organisation makes derogatory comments against Brahmins, compares the community to ‘pigs’

OpIndia Staff -
Dalit organsation All India Parisangh run by Congress leader Udit Raj insults Brahmins by comparing with pigs
Read more
News Reports

Nepal: Lawmaker removed from House of Representatives for pro-India stand, had blamed China for the new map

OpIndia Staff -
Sarita Giri of the Samajwadi Party Nepal has been removed from her position of a member of the House of Representatives.
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Court sets 60 Tablighi Jamaat members from Malaysia free for a ₹7000 fine

OpIndia Staff -
60 Malaysian nationals who had attended Nizamuddin Markaz violating visa norms freed by Delhi court on fine of Rs 7000 each
Read more
News Reports

Four policemen injured in the accident, which led to the encounter of Vikas Dubey, brought to the hospital: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The injured policemen have been rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, after they suffered some injuries during the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.
Read more
News Reports

After notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, another criminal Panna Yadav killed in an encounter after he opened fire

OpIndia Staff -
After Vikas Dubey, notorious criminal Panna Yadav gunned down in encounter by Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more

Connect with us

235,293FansLike
402,398FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com