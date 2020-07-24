Babulal Bairwa, the Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Kathumar, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after facing breathing problem. Bairwa is one of the Congress MLAs from the Ashok Gehlot camp, who is currently staying at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Fairmont is a five-star hotel where the senior congress leaders of the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are staying amidst the ongoing political crisis in the state. Currently, 80 MLAs are lodged at the Fairmont Hotel, where a single room cost around Rs 9,000 per night.

The development comes as Rajasthan High Court is all set to deliver its judgement on the disqualification notices sent by Speaker CP Joshi to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress lawmakers after they failed to attend the legislative party meet.