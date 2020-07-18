Saturday, July 18, 2020
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Retiring Judge Banumathi reveals how she believes in the Gospel of Jesus Christ despite being a ‘Hindu’

OpIndia Staff

SC: Outgoing 'Hindu' judge Banumathi reveals her Faith in Jesus Christ
Outgoing Supreme Court Judge Banumathi (Photo Credits: Lallantop)
1

Justice R Banumathi, who was the first woman from the State of Tamil Nadu to be elevated to the position of a Judge in the Supreme Court, is all set to retire on July 19. During her farewell speech on Friday, she revealed her Faith in Jesus Christ despite being born a Hindu. “Though I am a Hindu, I believe in the gospel of Jesus. By the Grace of Jesus, I got educated and came up in life,” she was quoted as saying.

Justice Banumathi further also emphasised on the challenges faced by her in her career in the Indian judiciary and how Jesus Christ helped her get past all obstacles in life. She stated, “During my judicial service, there were mountains of obstacles for no reason. Yet no human hand could prevent what Jesus Christ has ordained for me in my life.”

Justice Banumathi: First woman from Tamil Nadu in Supreme Court

Justice Banumathi has served 6 years in the apex court, following her appointment in August 2014. The said judge is also the 6th woman to ever grace the apex court.

Reportedly, she joined the Tamil Nadu Higher Judicial service in 1988 at the age of 33 and served for over 3 decades. She was elevated as a Judge in the Madras High Court, before being made the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court in 2013. On her farewell, Attorney General K K Venugopal hailed her retirement as a ‘sad day’ and wished that she joins the legal profession soon.

