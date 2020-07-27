In an unexpected and bizarre incident, a Covid-19 patient reportedly lost his life after falling off the bed in the district hospital of Karimnagar on Sunday. According to the reports, the 70-year-old patient was suffering from coronavirus infection. He slipped off the bed while sleeping, causing the oxygen supply tube to snap. He was declared dead by the doctors later.

No one came for help, say other patients

The deceased was a 70-year-old male from Venkataiahpalli in Gangadhara Mandal. He was getting treatment for Covid-19 infection since 22nd July. Doctors put him on oxygen support following difficulty in breathing. On Sunday, he slipped off the bed and that resulted in disruption of the oxygen supply. No one tried to help him due to the fear of infection. The fellow patients said that they informed the hospital authorities about the fall. However, it is alleged that no one came to attend him, and he died while struggling to breathe.

A video of him lying on the floor and audio recordings of the fellow patients have gone viral over the social media. The hospital has reported the incident. On Sunday, 51 cases were reported in Karimnagar while Telangana has recorded 1,593 new Covid-19 cases.

Deceased patient on floor. Credit: Newsroom

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, India has reported 14,35,453 Covid-19 cases till date. 9,17,568 have reportedly cured, and 4,85,114 cases are still active. 32,771 people have lost their lives due to complications associated with Covid-19.