TMC leader calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'Kaali Naagini', slammed by BJP

Sunday, July 5, 2020
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee compares finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to 'Kaali Naagin'

Kalyan Banerjee (left), Nirmala Sitharaman (right)
In a bid to mock Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the government’s economic policies, Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Kalyan Banerjee made disparaging comments about her at a rally in Bankura in West Bengal on Saturday.

He said, “Kaala naginir chubal khaya jamon manush mara jai, temni Nirmala Sitharaman er chubal khaya Bharatvarshar er manush ektu ektu morche (Just like a black venomous snake, Nirmala Sitharaman is killing people every day in India).” Kalyan Banerjee further added, “Don’t you have any shame for razing Indian economy to the ground? You must resign and go back to Andhra Pradesh. She is the most useless Finance Minister of the world.”

The Trinamool leader was addressing a protest rally against rising fuel prices and the proposed privately run passengers on Indian Railways network, where he also demanded the resignation of the finance minister. Banerjee also termed Nirmala Sitharaman as the worst finance minister in the world.

BJP slams TMC leader for his derogatory comments

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Sambit Patra called out the TMC leader for his derogatory comments against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “This is highly condemnable. The comment has been made in a state where Goddess Kali is worshipped in every household. The remark is not only racist but also misogynist,” Sambit Patra was quoted as saying.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said, “We don’t give much importance to such comments, they are uttering such nonsense out of frustration.” He said that Mamata Banerjee has lost control over her party leaders, who are now uttering nonsense out of frustration.

