Friday, July 31, 2020
Home News Reports Turkey has been funding anti-India activities, Erdogan vying to become the leader of Islamic...
News Reports
Updated:

Turkey has been funding anti-India activities, Erdogan vying to become the leader of Islamic nations: Reports

Reportedly, the government in Turkey have been funding separatist leader in Kashmir, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for several years. Pakistan has been constantly trying to side with Turkey over several issues. Last year, the Turkish media had reported that Congress’ Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has issued a press statement about opening an office in Istanbul.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Turkey funded anti-CAA protests, sponsored Zakir Naik and radicalising Indian Muslims: Reports
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo Credits: Middle East online)
2

Following a recent security assessment, it has been found that Turkey has been funding and supporting extremist Islamic organisations in Kerala and Kashmir, reported Hindustan Times.

Turkey, led by Islamist leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has reportedly emerged as the epicentre of anti-India activities. As per the report, the expansionist Turkish government, seeking to establish its dominance in the Islamic world through its conservatism and ‘Ottoman traditions’ is now exerting its influence on South Asian Muslims. According to officials familiar with the security assessment, an extensive review was carried out to unearth the escalated anti-India activities that are perpetrated by Turkey in coordination with the deep state in Pakistan.

Erdogan sponsoring religious seminars in India

Reportedly, Erdogan is now funding religious seminars in India to radicalise Muslims and taking them on a full-expense covered trip to Turkey for further indoctrination. “We are also aware of some people from this group travelling to Qatar to meet some people from Turkey to seek funding for their activities. That amounts as high as Rs 40 lakh is being offered to preach radical Islam in Kerala,” a government official was quoted as saying.

Turkish officials funded Anti-CAA protests, Zakir Naik

According to the report, Pakistani and Turkish officials had also funded hate preacher Zakir Naik, who has been accused of inciting and radicalising Indian Muslims, with the help of Qatar. Besides criticising India over the humanitarian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the subsequent riots, the Turkish government had reportedly pumped in funds to prolong the protests. Reportedly, the government in Turkey have been funding separatist leader in Kashmir, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for several years. As per the report, the Turkish government has also disbursed funds to a radical Islamist organisation in Kerala from time to time.

Turkey is now ‘Dubai’ for ISI

According to officials quoted in the HT report, Turkey has now become ‘Pakistan’s Dubai’, a safe haven for the intelligence agency ISI between 2000 and 2010. Reportedly, ISI had been successful in radicalising Indian Muslims in UAE, including the founders of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. However, due to improved bilateral relations between India and UAE since 2014, the Gulf country is no longer the hub for anti-India activities.

Congress opened office in Turkey?

Last year, the Turkish media had reported that Congress’ Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has issued a press statement about opening an office in Istanbul. One Muhammad Yusuf Khan was reported to be heading this office in Turkey. The reports of Congress opening an office there had come just days after Erdogan mirrored Pakistan’s stand over Kashmir in open defiance to India’s interests in the UN.

Turkey criticised India over Kashmir

In 2019, during an address at the United Nations post the abrogation of Article 370, Erdogan was seen supporting the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir. During a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Turkish President compared the so-called “struggle” of the Kashmiris to that of the fight of the Turks against foreign occupation during the First World War. However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs warned Erdogan to not interfere in India’s internal affairs. The spokesperson of the MEA, Raveesh Kumar, had stated, “India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsTurkey muslims, Ertugul Turkey, Ottoman caliph Turkey

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry
Read more
News Reports

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots
Read more

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Editor's picks Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Government and Policy Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
Media

“Bablu, Bablu, Bablu”: Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar has a meltdown on air as Rafale jets arrive in India

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India Editor and Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar seems to have finally lost it.
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Turkey has been funding anti-India activities, Erdogan vying to become the leader of Islamic nations: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Erdogan's regime has been funding many religious seminars in India to radicalise Muslims and taking them on full-expense covered trips to Turkey for further indoctrination.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry
Read more
News Reports

Sleight of hand: Here is how Moneycontrol tried to mislead people on NEP, changed headline after being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users had pointed out the misleading headline of Moneycontrol.
Read more
News Reports

Burnt by Mirage and Sukhoi in Balakot, Pakistan hurries to declare it is not scared of Rafale jets, whines against BJP govt

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, India received the first batch of five Rafale jets as a part of the inter-governmental agreement with France for the procurement of 36 ready-to-fly fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends account that exposes lies and hypocrisy of left-liberals, without giving any reason, restores 2 weeks later following outrage

OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of users slammed Twitter for suspending Poliltical Kida, it was restored, again without any intimation to the user.
Read more
Editor's picks

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.
Read more
Opinions

Political callisthenics in Didi’s Poschimbanga: A tale of hollow promises, corruption, misrule, unemployment and appeasement

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The tragedy in West Bengal today is that the claims of the government and the reality on the ground are often miles apart
Read more
Government and Policy

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.
Read more

Connect with us

238,071FansLike
418,331FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com