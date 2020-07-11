Saturday, July 11, 2020
Home News Reports 1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it's Turkey's 'sovereign...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

Erdogan has stated in a press conference that the conversion of the UNESCO World Heritage site was well-within Turkey's 'sovereign right.' He informed that the first Islamic prayer would be read inside the premises of Haga Sophia on July 24

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Turkey: 1500-year-old Catherdal Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque
Hagia Sophia cathedral (Photo Credits: Arab news)
12

On Friday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque. The decision was made at the backdrop of a court order nullifying the earlier status of the cathedral as a ‘museum’.

“It was concluded that the settlement deed allocated it as a mosque and its use outside this character is not possible legally. The cabinet decision in 1934 that ended its use as a mosque and defined it as a museum did not comply with laws,” the top administrative court order noted.

As per the report, Erdogan has stated in a press conference that the conversion of the UNESCO World Heritage site was well-within Turkey’s ‘sovereign right.’ He informed that the first Islamic prayer would be read inside the premises of Haga Sophia on July 24. Besides, he reiterated that the historic monument would be open to locals, and foreigners including non-Muslims. Crying foul after the international backlash, Erdogan claimed that those who do not agree to his decision were attacking Turkey’s sovereignty.

Reportedly, a call to prayer was recited at Hagia Sophia and was televised on news channels. Meanwhile, the social media channels of the cultural site were taken down. The Turkish authorities have clarified that the mosaics of the Virgin Mary on the golden dome of the cathedral would not be removed. The historic side reportedly attracts 37 lac visitors every year.

Erdogan, hailing from a conservative Muslim background, had presided over the gradual dismantling of Turkey’s secular traditions in recent times. Many believe that Erdogan’s latest gambit to convert the historical site of Hagia Sophia into a Muslim worshipping site is in line with his broader goal of progressive Islamisation of the Turkish society and designed specifically to gain political mileage by catering to his followers’ fundamentalist views which entails that once a mosque is sanctified, it should never be unconsecrated.

The History of Hagia Sophia

Originally built as a cathedral in 537 AD by Byzantine emperor Justinian I, it was believed to be the largest church in the world. The Byzantines held it for centuries before it was converted into a mosque during the Ottoman rule in 1453.

The city of Istambul, earlier known as Constantinopole, was captured by Sultan Mehmed II. He had then performed Friday prayers within the cathedral. Four minarets were added to the original structure and Christian mosaic was covered with Islamic calligraphy. It was assigned the status of a museum by the founder of modern Turkey, Kemal Ataturk, in 1453. But, all is set to change now. However, the Hagia Sophia has long been the symbol of Muslim-Christian rivalry.

For about 900 years, Hagia Sophia was considered as an unrivalled pilgrimage centre for the Eastern Christians. The artefacts housed at the pilgrimage destination included alleged pieces of the original cross of Jesus Christ, along with the lance that impaled the Nazarene’s side. For centuries, Christian pilgrims found healing from these and other items.

UNESCO criticises move

Following the decision to convert the 1500-year-old church to a mosque, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) expressed deep regret and urged Turkey to initiate dialogue without delay, to preserve world heritage and not to alter the status of the site without discussion. Reportedly, the decision was also criticised by the Eastern Orthodox Church, Greece and Church in Russia.

While Kemal Ataturk with the museum status to Hagia Sophia tried to ascertain a secular legacy, Erodgan’s Islamism has reportedly threatened the founder’s vision. As per reports, an unapologetic Erdogan has stirred up the controversy through his decision to appease the Muslim hardliners in the country and deviate public discourse from the mishandling of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.


  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Locals in Coronavirus hotspot Poonthura protest against lockdown restrictions, spit on healthcare workers collecting swab samples

OpIndia Staff -
Locals of the fishing suburb of Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram attacked a team of health workers, including a doctor, who had gone to collect swab samples
Read more

The spin around Vikas Dubey encounter reminds about the police-raid against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan

Opinions shwetank -
While people are saying “dead men tell no story” after Vikas Dubey encounter, Md Shahabuddin narrated no tales even after jailed for years

When Rajnath Singh fought for the country but lost an election

Political History of India Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is the birthday of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. And let me tell you a story about the time Rajnath Singh lost from Mohana Assembly constituency in the 1993 elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Sahil’s father Parvez died in 3 different ways, in 2 different locations, 16 Hindus named in the FIR

News Reports अजीत भारती -
Sahil Parvez had stated that his father was shot in front of their house in his statement to the media. His complaint letter to the police several weeks later suddenly shifts the location, identifies 16 'attackers' by name and makes a lot of contradictory claims, read details.

The Wire issues half-hearted correction after being called out by NCPCR for their blatantly fake news about ‘eight-fold increase in complaints post lockdown

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire retracted it after the author of the article said that she had no evidence to support her stunning claim.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Locals in Coronavirus hotspot Poonthura protest against lockdown restrictions, spit on healthcare workers collecting swab samples

OpIndia Staff -
Locals of the fishing suburb of Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram attacked a team of health workers, including a doctor, who had gone to collect swab samples
Read more
News Reports

Terrorist Abid Hakani went to Pakistan for training before killing BJP leader Wasim Bari, caught on CCTV footage near Bandipora

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic terrorist, who unleashed terror and killed the BJP leader Wasim Bari and his two family members at their shop in Bandipora, north Kashmir has been identified by the security forces.
Read more
Opinions

The spin around Vikas Dubey encounter reminds about the police-raid against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan

shwetank -
While people are saying “dead men tell no story” after Vikas Dubey encounter, Md Shahabuddin narrated no tales even after jailed for years
Read more
News Reports

“I feel free after ages. This is an end to the era of terror”, says Lallan Vajpayee who was on the hit-list of slain...

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey had multiple attempts to kill Lallan Vajpayee in the party, Vajpayee celebrates the death of Dubey in Police encounter
Read more
News Reports

Journalist shares image of a Pakistani cannibal who ate a baby as ‘RAW agent captured in Nepal’

OpIndia Staff -
The photo of a RAW agent supposedly arrested in Nepal is actually photo of a Pakistani cannibal who was convicted of eating children
Read more
News Reports

NIA names 6 ISIS terrorists in the charge-sheet filed in the murder case of Tamil Nadu cop SSI Wilson

OpIndia Staff -
6 terrorists charge sheeted by NIA in the case of murder of SSI Wilson in January 2020 in Tamil Nadu
Read more
News Reports

Chinese app ban: Govt sends 70 questions to concerned firms, gives 3 weeks to respond

OpIndia Staff -
The response of the firms will be evaluated by a high-level panel and any discrepency may lead to a permeant ban.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Nellore Municipal Corporation uses earth-mover to dispose of COVID-19 bodies, investigation ordered

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking apathy, officials of Nellore municipal corporation are seen dumping the bodies of coronavirus patients using an earth mover
Read more
News Reports

Irony: Priyanka Gandhi accuses Yogi govt of shielding criminals like Vikas Dubey on the same day he was killed in encounter by UP police

OpIndia Staff -
On a day criminal Vikash Dubey was killed in an encounter by UP police, Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt for shielding criminals like Dubey
Read more

Connect with us

235,429FansLike
403,025FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com