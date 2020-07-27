The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday issued a sharp rebuke after the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray suggested that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be done via video-conferencing.

Press Statement:

Uddhav Thackeray’s Statement on Ram Janmbhumi shows a fall of what once was a Hindutava Party lead by the legendary Shri Bala Sahab Thackeray: @AlokKumarLIVE pic.twitter.com/Fm627nxQld — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) July 27, 2020

“The statement of Shri Uddhav Thackeray only shows his blind opposition and we do mourn such a fall of what was once a Hindutva party lead by the legendary Shri Bala Sahab Thackeray,” a statement released by VHP said.

Alok Kumar, the International Working President of the VHP, cited that Bhoomi Pujan is an essential and sacred ritual that entails seeking the blessings and permission of Mother Earth before embarking upon any construction activities. Affirming that such rituals cannot be performed through e-conference, Kumar averred how the activities across the country are being carried out in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines given by the government.

The statement also adds that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony will be done in compliance with the health and security advisories, and participation will be restricted to about 200 persons, terming the public health concerns raised by Uddhav Thackeray as “false pretensions”.

Uddhav Thackeray suggests e-bhumi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The statement from VHP came on the heels of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray’s suggestion that the ground-worshipping ceremony for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya can be conducted through video conferencing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“An e-Bhoomi Pujan can be done. The ground-breaking ceremony can be done through video conferencing. This is an event of joy and lakhs of people could attend it if we broadcast it via video conference. Will we allow the spread of the coronavirus?” Thackeray said in an interview with the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

He further added, “This is no ordinary temple. The ceremony is scheduled during the time when we are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic and religious gatherings have been banned. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony, but what about lakhs of Lord Ram devotees. Will you stop them? You can do e-Bhoomi Pujan through video-conference,” he said.